Bridge closure on Muscatine County Road X-54 over Sugar Creek begins Tuesday, July 5

FAIRFIELD, Iowa – June 24, 2022 – Bridge deck overlay work on the existing bridge over Sugar Creek on Muscatine County Road X-54 at the junction with U.S. 6 will require closing the roadway and bridge to traffic beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, until mid-August, weather depending, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Mounty Pleasant construction office.

During construction, through traffic will be detoured using Muscatine County Road X-54/Moscow Road (south and north), Muscatine County Road F-70/155th Street (east and west) to Iowa 38 (south and north). Local traffic will have access to Muscatine County Road X-54 except for the lanes crossing the bridge over Sugar Creek during the bridge closure. U.S. 6 will be open to traffic (see map).

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive the email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help for this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

#

Contact: Darrick Bielser at 641-469-4062 or darrick.bielser@iowadot.us

