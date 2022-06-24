Gov. Kemp Announces Two Appointments to Cobb Judicial Circuit Superior Court

GEORGIA, June 24 - Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that he has appointed Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Director Vic Reynolds and Deputy Attorney General Julie Adams Jacobs to fill two vacancies on the Cobb Judicial Circuit Superior Court. The vacancies were created by the retirements of Judge LaTain Kell and Judge Mary Staley Clark, both effective on May 1st of this year. Vic Reynolds' replacement as Director of the GBI will be announced at a later date.

Vic Reynolds will serve on the Cobb Judicial Circuit Superior Court. Prior to being appointed to this position by Gov. Kemp, he was appointed Director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on February 18, 2019. In this position, he led an agency of over 950 employees.

Vic is the former District Attorney of Cobb County, where he was elected twice. He has also served as a police officer, as the former Chief Magistrate Judge of Cobb County, and as a partner in the law firm of Berry and Reynolds. He has been published in both local and national print, and he is the co-author of Georgia Objections at Trial. Vic has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice from Georgia Southern University and his law degree from Georgia State College of Law.

Vic and his wife, Holly, have been married over 35 years and they have two grown daughters. He is involved in numerous civic and charitable organizations, and he and his wife are members of the Marietta First United Methodist Church.

Julie Adams Jacobs will serve on the Cobb Judicial Circuit Superior Court. Prior to being appointed to this position by Gov. Kemp, she joined the Georgia Attorney General’s Office in 2003, where she served as the Deputy Attorney General of the Commercial Transactions and Litigation Division. Her responsibilities included management of the financial and property interests of state government in the areas of business and finance, tax, real property, construction, and transportation. She provided general representation to state agencies and authorities in the following areas: contract disputes, procurement, banking, lottery operations, bankruptcy, securities, hospital acquisitions, and general business matters. As part of her practice, she also assisted the Attorney General with the regulation of charitable and nonprofit entities. Julie has also served as the hearing officer in numerous hospital acquisitions involving the Attorney General’s review under the Georgia Hospital Acquisition Act.

Julie has also represented the State of Georgia in litigation matters in state and federal courts, including trial and appellate litigation. She also handled transactional matters on behalf of and provides legal advice to a variety of governmental entities throughout Georgia.

A 2003 graduate of Emory University School of Law, Julie received her B.A. in political science from Georgia State University. The Fulton County Daily Report recognized her with its 2016 “On The Rise” award as one of the top 25 attorneys in Georgia under the age of 40. Julie is a member of the 2019 class of Leadership Cobb and the 2020 Honorary Commanders. Julie also serves on the Board of Loving Arms Cancer Outreach.