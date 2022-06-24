Laser Interferometer Market Size Hit USD 234.2 Million By 2028 | Top Players - Optodyne, Agilent, Renishaw

Reports And Data

Laser Interferometer Market Size- USD 163.2 Million in 2020, Increase in demand for industrial products and increasing technological advancement

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of the market is driven by the changing consumer demand for industrial products and the increasing technological development in measuring techniques have developed the need for more accurate and precise industrial products.

The Laser Interferometer Market is forecasted to grow from USD 163.2 Million in 2020 to USD 234.2 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7%, during the forecast period. The changing consumer demand for industrial products and the increasing technological development in measuring techniques have developed the need for more accurate and precise industrial products.

The semiconductor and automotive industries constantly require laser interferometers to produce highly accurate and complex components. Laser interferometers are used in machine shops to check accurate industrial parts measurement. Other applications for laser interferometers include consumer electronics, ophthalmology, defense and aerospace.

The high costs of laser interferometers and restricted customer information regarding these high - quality products hinder market development.

The major players in the market are Optodyne (USA), Agilent (USA), Renishaw (UK), Status Pro (Germany), API Corporation (USA), Tosei Corp. (Japan), Zygo Corp. (US), Carl Zeiss AG (Germany), Aerotech Inc. (US), Olympus Corp. (Japan) and others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The market for homodyne laser interferometer is expected to reach USD 127.3 million in 2026, at a CAGR of 5.3%, during the forecast period. Unlike the dual frequencies used in heterodyne detection, homodyne signifies a single frequency. In thermo reflectance techniques, homodyne and heterodyne techniques are commonly used.

• The market for absolute laser interferometer is expected to reach USD 108.2 Million in 2026, at a CAGR of 4.9, during the forecast period. The magnetic encoders are designed for to be used in harsh environments in applications such as industrial automation and assembly systems, metalworking, stone-cutting, sawing, textiles, plastics processing, woodworking and others.

• Europe is expected to grow the largest and reach USD 81.1 Million in 2026, at a CAGR of 4.7%, during the forecast period. It is anticipated that Europe will dominate the global market due to the presence of key players in the region like Renishaw which accounted for more than 50% of the market share in 2018. APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The need for critical measuring systems in the automotive, electronic manufacturing and end - user defence & aerospace sectors paves the way for the continuous growth of the market for laser interferometers in this region.

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts volume and revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2018 to 2028 For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of type, interferometer type, applications, encoder type and regional analysis.

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Homodyne Laser Interferometer

• Heterodyne Laser Interferometer

Encoder Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Absolute

o Mechanical absolute encoders

o Optical absolute encoders

o Magnetic absolute encoders

o Capacitive absolute encoders

• Incremental

Interferometer Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Field and linear interferometers

• Intensity and nonlinear interferometers

• Quantum optics interferometers

• Interferometers outside optics

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Automotive

• Consumer Electronics

• Semiconductor

• Ophthalmology

• Defense & Aerospace

• Others

Region (Thousand, Units and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Advantages of Laser Interferometer Report:

• Identification and analysis of the market size and competition

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market data

• Data validated by industry experts after extensive primary and secondary research

• Extensive regional analysis of the Laser Interferometer industry

• Profiling of key players along with their business overview, business strategies, deals and partnerships, and product portfolio

• SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape

• Feasibility analysis and investment analysis to enable strategic investment decisions

• Analysis of opportunities, drivers, restraints, challenges, risks, and limitations

Conclusively, all aspects of the Laser Interferometer market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.