Paradigm Labs Certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council
PARADIGM LABS, an independent clinical laboratory specializing in clinical toxicology, is proud to announce national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise by the Greater Women’s Business Council (GWBC), a regional certifying partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).
“WBENC Certification is a pinnacle achievement for me, personally, and for our company of 125+ employees, many of whom are women. I believe a balanced workforce makes for a balanced and high-quality toxicology product and overall client care. Without question, Paradigm’s success stems from its diverse workforce; Paradigm team members use their unique backgrounds and experiences to create long-term relationships with healthcare practitioners and their patients, all of whom operate in very challenging healthcare settings such as behavioral health, pain management, and treatment for substance use disorders. We use our diversity to destigmatize clinical testing for drugs of abuse, and we are committed to transforming our industry to ensure all patients have economically viable access to our laboratory testing services."
"I believe WBENC/GWBC’s certification of Paradigm Labs sends a clear message regarding the significance of a diverse workspace to our employees, our customers, and their patients, and to future generations of business owners and leaders, including my four children. I am looking forward to using the relationships we build and the lessons we learn from other WBENC-certified businesses to continue Paradigm’s core mission in the healthcare field and in our local community: do your best to make sure everyone has a place at the table.”
Catherine Veal, CEO/President, Paradigm Labs
The WBENC standard of certification implemented by the GWBC is a meticulous process including an in-depth review of the business and site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women.
By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs.
Please visit www.paradigm.healthcare to learn more about PARADIGM LABS.
About PARADIGM LABS:
PARADIGM LABS was established in 2014 and has grown to employ more than 125 people. Paradigm provides clinical toxicology services to addiction medicine, behavioral health, pain management specialists, and other medical disciplines. Paradigm is enrolled in Medicare, multiple Medicaid programs, and commercial networks.
About WBENC:
Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation’s leader in women’s business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 17,000 certified Women’s Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and more than 350 Corporate Members. More than 1,000 corporations representing America’s most prestigious brands and many states, cities, and other entities accept WBENC Certification. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org.
