Rising Country Star Justin Mattock Announces Brand New Summer Anthem "She's Whiskey”

COQUITLAM , BC, CANADA, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canadian Country singer Justin Mattock unveils his newest single “She’s Whiskey” setting himself up to surely be on your artist watch list this summer. His most recent studio work "First Time” feels like a truly one-of-a-kind example of what Justin is capable of with the song hitting #4 on the UK iTunes country music charts. Mattock just raised the bar even higher with yet another fantastic song "She's Whiskey" which dropped June 24th.

"She's Whiskey" is an exciting step forward in the career of an artist who has so much to offer as he continues to carve his unique path through music and explore new ideas. From his roots in rock and pop-punk down to his newfound success in the country arena, anything seems to work for him. He captivates his audience with how approachable his music is due to the sheer honesty and quality driving his lyrics and melodies. His heartfelt yet energetic songs speak to people of all walks of life, and "She's Whiskey" is a lustful and passionate song about falling too quick and getting burned.

For fans of Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, Russell Dickerson, and Dan & Shay, "She's Whiskey" is a truly spontaneous and dynamic piece of music, giving the audience great insight into Justin's creative vision. The crisp modern production sound entails everything you’d want in country song, notably a memorable banjo line with a stomp & clap intro. Even though the lyrics paint a tough story that many have experienced, the bright and hopeful instrumental creates a contrast that’s perfect for those summer nights sitting around a fire.

Justin definitely knows a thing or two about making music that defies the usual expectation, breaking stylistic boundaries and serving a unique experience to the audience. Although he is known for his modern twist on Pop-Country, Justin has a background in Pop-Punk that breaks through in his songs at times. While his style is melodically broader he’s still managed to carry over that unique and memorable energy to his new material. The immediacy and appeal of his debut single, "By Your Side," spoke loud and clear to many listeners who eagerly became overnight fans. The Canadian artist continued to spread the word about his sound, garnering new followers and supporters locally and globally.

Learn more and connect with Justin Mattock on social media, and make sure to stream "She's Whiskey" out on all major streaming platforms.

