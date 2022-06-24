With 6.7% CAGR, Immune Repertoire Sequencing Market to Hit US$ 111.0 Million by the End of 2022 | Top Countries, Key Players & Size, Share Forecast to 2030
According to the research of Reports and Insights, the immune repertoire sequencing market is estimated to reach a value of US$ 111.0 Mn by the end of 2022 and is expected to reach at a value of US$ 186.9 Mn by 2030 with a significant CAGR of 6.7%. The report also comprises an assessment of the market by employing various analytical tools, such as Porter's five forces analysis and PESTEL analysis. These tools also offer an in-depth analysis on the micro and macro-environmental factors that are related to the growth of the market over the projected period.
Immune Repertoire Sequencing Introduction
Immune repertoire sequencing has assisted in profiling the antigen-specific information within lymphocytes and has turned out to be essentially crucial to understand the body’s auto-defense mechanism as opposed to foreign agents. It is important to note that the Immune repertoire sequencing has turned out to be an extremely helpful instrument to quantify the configuration of B or T cell antigen receptor repertoires in basic research, such as immune repertoire development, vaccination, and lymphocyte lineage tracking, as well as in several different clinical settings, such as hematopoietic stem cell transplant recovery monitoring, minimal residual disease (MRD) monitoring, and cancer patient prognosis. Having said that, the early IR-seq experiments have observed high PCR and sequencing errors that restricted their capability to perform unerring repertoire diversity and abundance quantification.
Key Takeaways from the Market Study
- The immune repertoire sequencing market is estimated to reach at a value of US$ 111.0 Mn by the end of 2022 and expected to reach at a value of US$ 186.9 Mn by 2030 with a significant CAGR of 6.7%
- The assay kits product segment in the immune repertoire sequencing market is expected to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 25.6 Mn during the forecast period
- In 2022, the cancer immunotherapy application segment accounted for the largest market share and is expected to grow at 7.9% CAGR during the forecast period.
- In 2022, the diagnostics labs end-user segment accounted for the largest market share
- Asia Pacific region is expected to remain the prominent region in the global market and is estimated to remain the fastest-growing region
- The U.S. immune repertoire sequencing market is expected to increase 1.8X during the forecast period
Immune Repertoire Sequencing Market Dynamics
Soaring employment of IR-seq in Cancer Immunotherapy
Cancer, being the paramount cause of deaths worldwide, has recently accounted for about 10 million fatalities in the year 2020, or almost one in six deaths. Cancer generally crops up from the transfiguration of normal cells into tumor cells in a multi-level process that typically develops from a precancerous lesion to a malignant tumor. Moreover, cancer treatment is time and again pervaded with intricacies. The unconstrained and pernicious cell growth of the disease condition is by and large the outcome of erratic mutations within the body. Over and above, mutations persist to occur as the disease develops, producing heterogeneous tumors in which some tumor cells are likely to be not affected by the regimen of treatment. At the same time, immune repertoire diversity is a robust indicator for the status and response of the disease. To put it differently, immune repertoire sequencing can be perceived as a sturdy instrument for evaluating the immune repertoire, as it has the potential to qualitatively and quantitatively measure the diversity of the immune system. There are numerous instances in the literature in which immune repertoire diversity was interconnected with disease presence or development in cancer.
In recent times, investigators at the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences demonstrated that TCR-gamma CDR3 diversity is considerably lowered in patients suffering from lung cancer carcinoma. Likewise, the patients of renal cell cancer show decreased repertoire diversity in comparison to normal controls. In one other instance, collating of immune repertoires from pediatric and adult patients suffering from acute myeloid leukemia revealed that clonal expansion of both B and T cells takes place in diseased patients. Collectively, such findings suggest that immune repertoire portrayal has the capability to offer a robust diagnostic tool in the analysis of cancer. Immune cell repertoires can be assessed in terms of certain cancers to better comprehend how the immune system alters in the event of progression or remission. At long last, these depictions are likely to even assist in suggesting clinicians as to the best treatment alternatives.
Immune Repertoire Sequencing Market Segmentation
The global immune repertoire sequencing market is segmented on the basis of product, subject type, application, end user, and region
By Product
Assay Kits
TCR Kits
BCR Kits
Software
TCR Analysis Solutions
BCR Analysis Solutions
TCR & BCR Analysis Solutions
Instrument
NGS
PCR
Services
Sequencing Services
Data Analysis Services
Pre-Sequencing Services
By Subject Type
Human
Mouse
By Application
Pharmagenomics-Based Drug Recovery
Next-Generation Sequencing
Polymerase Chain Reaction
Others
Biomarker Discovery
Autoimmune Diseases
Cancer Immunotherapy
Infectious Disease Research
Asthma and Allergy Research
Vaccine Development
Immunodeficiency Identification
Others
By End User
Diagnostic Labs
Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies
Research Institutes
Others
By Region
North America
Latin America
Asia Pacific
Europe
Middle East
Africa
Immune Repertoire Sequencing Market Key Players
Some of the key participating players in global immune repertoire sequencing market are:
Illumina, Inc.
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc
Agilent Technologies, Inc
Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd
QIAGEN N.V.
Thermo Fisher Scientific
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
BGI
Takara Bio, Inc
JUNO THERAPEUTICS
ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES
ARCHERDX, INC.
IREPERTOIRE, INC.
CD Genomics
