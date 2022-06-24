Global Interventional Neurology Market to Surpass US$ 3,702.6 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global interventional neurology market is estimated to be valued at US$ 2,450.6 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Interventional Neurology Market:

Major players operating in market are focusing on adopting strategies such as receiving product approvals, which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

For instance, in April 2022, Boston Scientific Corporation, providing innovative medical solutions, received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for the EMBOLD Fibered Detachable Coil, which is indicated to obstruct or reduce the rate of blood flow in the peripheral vasculature. The EMBOLD Fibered Coil was designed for use in a variety of embolization procedures, a minimally invasive treatment intended to block one or more blood vessels to obstruct or reduce blood flow.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/56

Key Market Takeaways:

Global interventional neurology market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of inorganic strategies such as collaborations and agreements by the key players in market. For instance, in February 2022, Cardiovascular Systems (CSI), a medical device company, and Innova Vascular, engaged in developing innovative medical devices for treating vascular disease using minimally invasive approach, signed a collaboration agreement for the development of a full line of new thrombectomy devices. Thrombectomy is an interventional procedure performed to remove blood clots from veins and arteries.

Among product types, the embolic coils segment is expected to dominate the segment growth over the forecast period, owing to increased product launches by key players operating in market. For instance, in January 2018, Cerenovus, part of Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies and a global leader in neurovascular care, launched next generation embolic coil for treatment of cerebral aneurysms and stroke.

On the basis of application, the Cerebral Aneurysm segment is expected to dominate the segment growth over the forecast period, owing to its increasing prevalence. For instance, according to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation, a globally recognized leader in brain aneurysm awareness, education, support, advocacy, and research funding, an estimated 6.5 million people in the U.S. have an unruptured brain aneurysm every year

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global interventional neurology market include Penumbra, Inc., Medtronic, Stryker, Terumo Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Merit Medical Systems, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Abbott, Cook, and Palex Medical.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/56

Market Segmentation:

Global Interventional Neurology Market, By Product Type: Embolic Coils Stents Embolic Protection Devices Flow Diverter Devices Stent Retrievers Revascularization Device Guide Sheaths Neck Reconstruction Device Catheters Others

Global Interventional Neurology Market, By Application: Cerebral Aneurysm Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (SAH) Ischemic Strokes Extracranial & Intracranial Atherosclerosis Head and Neck Tumors Others

Global Interventional Neurology Market, By Technique: Angioplasty Coil Embolization Embolectomy Stenting Thrombectomy Others

Global Interventional Neurology Market, By End User: Hospitals Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others

Global Interventional Neurology Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa







Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Neurology Devices Market , By Device Type (CSF Management devices (CSF Shunt Devices, CSF Drainage Devices), Interventional Neurology Devices (Neuro thromobectomy, Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stents, Aneurysm Coiling, Support Devices), Neuro-surgery Devices (Neuro-endoscopes, Sterotactic- Systems, Ultrasonic- Aspirators, Aneurysm Clips), Neuro-stimulation Devices (Spinal Cord Stimulation, Deep Brain Stimulation, Sacral Nerve Stimulation, Vagus Nerve Stimulation, Gastric Nerve Stimulation)), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Agrica) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2020 – 2027

Telerehabilitation Systems Market , by Application (Cardio-pulmonary, Neurology, Orthopedic, and Others), by Component (Hardware, and Software), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2020 – 2027

Medical Imaging Equipment Market , By Product (Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Nuclear Imaging, Ultrasound, and X-ray), By Modality (Standalone and Portable), By Application (Orthopedic, Cardiology, Oncology, Neurology, Gynecology, and Others), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2020 – 2027

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Mr. Shah Senior Client Partner – Business Development Coherent Market Insights Phone: US: +1-206-701-6702 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 Japan: +81-050-5539-1737 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com