Plastic Market to Surpass USD 752.16 Billion by 2028 Growing at 3.3% CAGR - Reports and Data

global plastics market size is expected to reach USD 752.16 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global plastics market size is expected to reach USD 752.16 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 3.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increase in demand for plastic from automotive, construction and electronics is driving the market revenue growth.

The major reason for high demand for plastics is the fact that they helps make lives easier, cleaner, and safe. There are various advantages associated with plastics like low-cost imperviousness to water, and ease of manufacturing, which have resulted in their widespread use in industries such as construction and automotive industry. Increase in demand for plastic packaging solutions to protect the products is driving market revenue growth.

As part of our quantitative analysis, we have provided regional market forecasts by type and application, market sales forecasts and estimates by type, application and region by 2028, and global sales and production forecasts and estimates for Plastic by 2028. For the qualitative analysis, we focused on political and regulatory scenarios, component benchmarking, technology landscape, important market topics as well as industry landscape and trends.

We have also focused on technological lead, profitability, company size, company valuation in relation to the industry and analysis of products and applications in relation to market growth and market share.

Competitive Landscape:

The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, product & service portfolio. The Plastic market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at regional and global level. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance product portfolio.

Leading companies operating in the market are:

Arkema, BASF SE, SABIC, Eastman Chemical Company, DowDuPont, Evonik Industries, Celanese Corporation, Sumitomo Chemicals, Lotte Chemical Corporation, and Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC.

Plastic Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polyurethane

Polycarbonate

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Polyphenylene Oxide

Polyvinyl chloride

Polyethylene terephthalate

Polybutylene terephthalate

Liquid crystal polymers

Epoxy polymers

Polyamide

Polysulfone

PEEK

PPSU

Others

Degradability Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Non-biodegradable conventional plastics

Biodegradable plastics

Regional Outlook:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

