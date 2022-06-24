Spices and Seasonings Market 2022-2030: Growing Awareness in Health Benefits, Advancement In Food Processing Technology

Spices and Seasonings Market

Spices and Seasonings are aromatic food products added to food to elevate its taste and flavor. These products are added while cooking food.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Spices And Seasonings Market size is expected to reach USD 33.80 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing globalization and exposure to international food culture, and rising demand for ready-to-use spice mixes are expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Rising demand for ready-to-use spice mixes is also increasing demand for spices and seasonings and leading to the availability of a wide range of packaged spices in retail stores. Ready-to-use spices have made it convenient for consumers to readily use them in various dishes and thereby enhance user experience. This is another factor expected to contribute to revenue growth of the market. Growing number of e-commerce platforms is increasing availability of packaged spices worldwide, and spice manufacturers are developing their e-commerce websites in order to increase their sales. E-commerce websites are enabling spice manufacturers to access a greater customer base, thereby leading to increasing demand for spices and seasonings, which is expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Increasing globalization and exposure to international food culture has led to rise in immigration and exchange of food cultures, globally. Increasing migration of people to developed countries in search of better opportunities has led to exchange of ideas and influenced eating habits. Growing demand for different cuisines globally is leading to rapid growth of the hospitality industry, and moreover, rise of social media platforms is allowing professional chefs and food enthusiasts to present their recipes online, which is leading to exchange of food cultures and availability of a variety of recipes. This is expected to increase demand for spices and seasonings and thereby contribute to revenue growth of the market.

However, adulteration of spices may cause serious health consequences, which is expected to restrain market revenue growth to some extent. Adulteration of spices is illegal and is not permitted, but is widely practiced in order to mislead consumers and earn more profits. Adulteration deteriorates the quality and value of spices, and is, therefore, expected to have a negative impact on the global market. Additionally, increasing incidence of gastrointestinal disorders due to consumption of spicy food is expected to hamper revenue growth of the market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The research report offers details about leading companies in the global Spices and Seasonings market along with global position, financial standing, license agreement, products and services portfolio and revenue contribution of each market player. Key players in the market are focusing on adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisition, business expansion plans, new product launches, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures to enhance their product base and gain robust footing in the market.

Some of the Leading Market Players Are Listed Below:

• McCormick

• Unilever

• Ajinomoto

• Ariake

• Others

Market Segmentation:

Spices and Seasonings Market Segmentation based on Types:

• Salts & Salt Substitutes

• Hot Spices

• Aromatic Spices

• Others

Spices and Seasonings Market Segmentation based on End-user:

• Food Processing

• Catering

• Households

• Others

For comprehensive coverage, the report discusses growth prospects, opportunities, and challenges. The market report considers various key factors across the leading regions.

Spices and Seasonings Market Segmentation based on Regions:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Features of the global Spices and Seasonings Market:

• The report offers detailed estimations at the regional level with manufacturers, consumption, sales and import/export dynamics.

• The report provides accurate details related of the manufacturers/vendors in the market, company overview, pricing analysis, financial standing, product portfolio, and gross profit of leading companies.

• Company profiling with prevalent expansion strategies, revenue generation, and recent developments.

• Optimum strategic initiatives for new players in the market.

• Manufacturing processes, suppliers, cost, rates of production and consumption, transport mode and cost structuring, and value chain analysis.

• The study also includes supply chain trends, including elaborate descriptions of the latest technological development

