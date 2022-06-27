Submit Release
News Search

There were 436 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,792 in the last 365 days.

Pamoja Black Community Members Purchase 100 acres of Land

PCIF Development Cooperative (PCIF DC) (known as Pamoja - which means Togetherness) purchased 100 acres of farmland in the Kawartha Lakes area, Ontario Canada

We are stronger together! The only way forward is through collaboration.”
— Akin Busari
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The journey to ownership started only a year prior when a call went out by singer/songwriter and visionary leader Akin Busari to all like-minded individuals. A few months later, a cooperative Pamoja was born with goals, vision and mission that were clear from the get-go and culminated in this first collective purchase.

Land acquisition forms a crucial part of the group's overall strategic plan to address some of the supply chain issues they believe will come to bear in the future. This GMO-free land is designated for organic produce and it is fitted with a number of wells and open fields. PCIF DC has empowered each person invested, and by doing so, will create greater economic and food stability for those families.

The PCIF DC continues to scout new opportunities for ownership and continues to embrace organizations and people who share their common ancestral history. The Afro Caribbean Business Network is one of our valued partners. The mantra "Tuko Pamoja" rang true with the collective acquisition and brought new life to other projects in the pipeline.

The call to action is for more organizations and community members to claim ownership of the cooperative. Pamoja would like to invite you to become an investor and join our mission to build generational wealth through land ownership and collective economics. This is just the beginning and your voice and presence is needed. Visit our website pcif.ca to become a member and learn more about the land ownership opportunity!

We are stronger together!
Tuko Pamoja!


Afro Caribbean Business Network Foundation (ACBN) is a Not-for-Profit Black-led, Black serving organization that strives to provide Brampton and the Greater Toronto area (GTA)’s Black business owners with the necessary tools to increase their financial literacy through workshops and access to grant writing. ACBN is now establishing the ACBN MicroLoan Fund which provides business support and arranges for low-interest loans to entrepreneurs that are having trouble getting funding through traditional banks. We are thrilled to be partnered with Pamoja and a member of the cooperative, we invite you to join us as we build together!

Akin Busari
PCIF Development Cooperative
+1 647-700-7381
info@pcif.ca
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

Black Canadian group Pamoja purchases 100 acres of farmland in Kawartha Lakes, Ontario Canada

You just read:

Pamoja Black Community Members Purchase 100 acres of Land

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.