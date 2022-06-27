Pamoja Black Community Members Purchase 100 acres of Land
PCIF Development Cooperative (PCIF DC) (known as Pamoja - which means Togetherness) purchased 100 acres of farmland in the Kawartha Lakes area, Ontario Canada
We are stronger together! The only way forward is through collaboration.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The journey to ownership started only a year prior when a call went out by singer/songwriter and visionary leader Akin Busari to all like-minded individuals. A few months later, a cooperative Pamoja was born with goals, vision and mission that were clear from the get-go and culminated in this first collective purchase.
— Akin Busari
Land acquisition forms a crucial part of the group's overall strategic plan to address some of the supply chain issues they believe will come to bear in the future. This GMO-free land is designated for organic produce and it is fitted with a number of wells and open fields. PCIF DC has empowered each person invested, and by doing so, will create greater economic and food stability for those families.
The PCIF DC continues to scout new opportunities for ownership and continues to embrace organizations and people who share their common ancestral history. The Afro Caribbean Business Network is one of our valued partners. The mantra "Tuko Pamoja" rang true with the collective acquisition and brought new life to other projects in the pipeline.
The call to action is for more organizations and community members to claim ownership of the cooperative. Pamoja would like to invite you to become an investor and join our mission to build generational wealth through land ownership and collective economics. This is just the beginning and your voice and presence is needed. Visit our website pcif.ca to become a member and learn more about the land ownership opportunity!
We are stronger together!
Tuko Pamoja!
Afro Caribbean Business Network Foundation (ACBN) is a Not-for-Profit Black-led, Black serving organization that strives to provide Brampton and the Greater Toronto area (GTA)’s Black business owners with the necessary tools to increase their financial literacy through workshops and access to grant writing. ACBN is now establishing the ACBN MicroLoan Fund which provides business support and arranges for low-interest loans to entrepreneurs that are having trouble getting funding through traditional banks. We are thrilled to be partnered with Pamoja and a member of the cooperative, we invite you to join us as we build together!
Akin Busari
PCIF Development Cooperative
+1 647-700-7381
info@pcif.ca
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other
Black Canadian group Pamoja purchases 100 acres of farmland in Kawartha Lakes, Ontario Canada