Humour And Digital Marketing : A Big smile And Happiness For New Age Customers
Nowadays, many customers prefer brands that are funny or humorous, and they are likely to spend and be closer to brands that make them smile and laugh.BANGKOK, BANGKOK, THAILAND, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After the world has faced difficult times and stress for 2 years under a pandemic situation, Social Media has become the thing that makes happiness to people. According to Oracle and Gretchen Rubin, research shows that “88% of people are looking for new experiences to make them smile and laugh” and when the world is entering the New Normal stage, consumers are more searching for happiness and laughter. According to research, “91% of people prefer brands to be funny and 72% would choose a brand that uses humor over the competition”. Humour Marketing is one of the strategies that brands can use to engage customers, create happiness, laughter and attract more new customers. However, the research shows that “95% of business leaders fear using humor in customer interactions” which is probably in contrast with the fact of customer behavior from the research.
Moreover, the research indicates that people who are searching for happiness are willing to pay a premium if brands can make them smile or laugh because “More than half (53 percent) wish money could buy happiness, with 78 percent willing to pay a premium for true happiness” from those statistics may cause many brands to change their perspective and use humour for increasing revenue and enhancing customer relationship, besides those benefits if the brands use humour with some Digital Marketing, it can particularly double sales and brand reputation that many brands never thought about it before also, it helps to improve some marketing channels to be more effective as well.
The brands are possible to find the eyes of customers by creating humourous online ads, study shows that “90% are more likely to remember ads that are funny, yet business leaders said that only 20% of their brands' offline ads (TV, billboards) and 18% of their online ads actively use humour”. Therefore, if the brands have an idea to create a campaign with online ads on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, or others to increase visibility, brand awareness or target new customers, creating funny or humourous ads can attract the eyes of customers and stop scrolling their phone to watch the ads. Moreover, it helps with CTR (Click Through Rate) to create brand awareness, and customer engagement until receiving more revenue.
Humour helps to improve Email Marketing, many brands may have experienced problems with open rates and receive responses that are lower than expected. The research indicates that “69% of people would open an email from a brand if the subject line were funnier, yet only 24% of business leaders said they actively use humor in email marketing campaigns”. So that paying attention to creative thinking to create a funny subject line for Email Marketing is very necessary to catch the eyes of customers at first sight because notification time from emails that pop up on the screen during mobile phone use is short. Therefore, brands need to focus on creating funny subject lines until able to catch the eye of the user and they can click to open the email, this will help solve the problem of low email open rates and increase the number of responses to be even better.
In addition, social media interaction is another effective strategy to build customer relationships as well, according to the research that “75% of people would follow a brand if it's funny on its social media channels, yet only 15% of business leaders said their brand is humorous on social” and nowadays social media has a huge influence in building brand image, therefore the brands should take a little time talking with customers and online citizens such as responding to customer comments or people through Twitter or Facebook, tease or joke with people online under respect, etc. Social media interaction is able to build relationships between customers and brands. Moreover, the research also indicates that “48% of people don't believe they have a relationship with a brand unless it makes them smile or laugh and 41% would walk away from a brand if it didn't make them laugh or smile regularly” Social media interaction builds the customer and brand relationships become stronger, and also creates a brand-friendly image that brings more high authority, maintains customer bases, and increases more new customers based on the research that “80% of people are more likely to buy from the brand again if a brand uses humour, 80% recommend the brand to family and friends, and 72% choose the brand over the competition, and 63% spend more with a brand”
Many brands may think of Humour Marketing as a strategy that can damage their brand image and makes the brand look unreliable like a clown and people will make fun of the brand. So, many brands avoid using humour in building customer relationships and marketing. On the other hand, this strategy is “less but more” that can double sales and it can even become viral on social media which enhances the brand image as a “Happy Brand”, and also strengthens relationships with customers in the long term. Now, there are not many brands that use humour to create smiles and laughs for people. However, this strategy is gaining more and more popularity day by day so, if any brand wants to double sales and stay beyond competitors or intends to maintain good relationships with old customer bases while attracting new customers at the same time “Humour Marketing” is a very interesting strategy right now.
Writer : Palm, Boost10X
