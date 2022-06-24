Tactical Data Link Market Size, Trends And Forecast | L3 Technologies, Rockwell Collins, BAE systems, Saab AB

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for improved interoperability between armed forces and rising adoption of advanced warfare solutions

Market Size – USD 5.78 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.8%, Market Trend – Rising adoption of modern warfare techniques. ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global tactical data link market size is expected to reach USD 9.14 Billion by 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Growing adoption of advanced warfare solutions and technologies, rising demand for improved interoperability between military forces, and increasing concerns regarding security threats and terrorist attacks are major factors boosting revenue growth of the global tactical data link market. Tactical data link solution offers secured communication service through radio waves or cables.

This communication service is primarily used by armed forces across various applications such as electronic warfare, command and control, radio communication, and Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR). Development of autonomous weapons and crewless vehicles is expected to boost revenue growth throughout forecast period. These weapons can capture and exchange information as they are equipped with smart cameras and data links.

The Global Tactical Data Link Market research report is a detailed document outlining the recent advancements and developments in the Tactical Data Link business sphere considering 2019 as the base year and 2020-2027 as the forecast timeline. The report offers valuable insights into the market size, market share, sales channel and distribution network, segmentation of the market, demands, and trends, and growth prospects. The report also studies the growth of the market on a global and regional scale.

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Tactical Data Link market on a global and regional scale and offers a forecast for the market for 8 years. The report provides extensive coverage of the market drivers, restraints, limitations, growth prospects, threats, opportunities, and current and emerging trends in the market. The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market players along with their business overview, product portfolio, technological advancements, expansion plans, financial standing, and global position.

It also sheds light on the collaborations in the competitive landscape, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, licensing agreements, and others.

Key participants include L3 Technologies, Rockwell Collins, Raytheon, General Dynamics, ViaSat, Northrop Grumman, BAE systems, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Saab AB, and Thales Group.

Emergen Research has segmented the global tactical data link market based on platform, application, component, and region:

Platform Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

Air-based

Sea-based

Land-based

Weapon-based

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

Command & Control

Intelligence, Surveillance, & Reconnaissance (ISR)

Electronic Warfare

Radio Communication

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

Software

Hardware

Key Findings in the Report:

In March 2019, Curtiss-Wright Corporation acquired Tactical Communications Group, LLC for USD 50 Million. The acquisition helped Curtiss-Wright Corporation to enhance its flight test instrumentation offering with tactical data link processing software, analytics, and visualization capabilities.

Air-based segment is expected to register a CAGR of 6.5% throughout the forecast period. Air-based tactical data link provides long-distance communication and helps to detect and measure the range of moving objects in the air.

Europe accounted for second-largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. Key factors such as growing application of tactical data link in the defense sector and presence of numerous key players are driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

Regional Analysis:

Regional analysis includes an in-depth study of the key geographical regions to gain a better understanding of the market and provide an accurate analysis. The regional analysis covers North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis covers the analysis of key market segments, including revenue, CAGR, import/export, supply and demand ratio, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, and market dynamics in each region of the geographies.

ToC of the report:

Chapter 1: Market overview and scope

Chapter 2: Market outlook

Chapter 3: Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic

Chapter 4: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 5: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Limitations

Chapter 6: Key manufacturers of the industry

Chapter 7: Regional analysis

Chapter 8: Market segmentation based on type & applications

Chapter 9: Current and Future Trends

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

