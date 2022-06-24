Kidney Cancer Drugs Market Manufacturers Develop Biomarkers To Predict The Drug Efficacy

Kidney Cancer Drugs Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Kidney Cancer Drugs Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manufacturers are increasingly using biomarkers in the drug development process to help reduce the time taken to bring the product into the market which is one of the key kidney cancer drugs market trends. Biomarkers are biological indicators that help objectively measure and evaluate biological processes, pathogenic processes, or pharmacological responses to a therapeutic intervention. They are also helpful in predicting the drug efficacy faster than conventional clinical endpoints, the point at which an undesired or abnormal effect of the drug is observed indicating withdrawal from therapy. Entities in this market are increasingly investing in the development of biomarkers for use in various activities such as studying pharmacodynamics (relationship between the drug concentration at the site of action and the biochemical and physiological effect) of drugs, tracking drug activity, and studying diseases and treatment pathways.

The global kidney cancer drugs market size is expected to grow from $3.60 billion in 2020 to $4.52 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate of 4.6%. The global kidney cancer drugs market size is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.1% from 2025 and reach $5.02 billion in 2030.

The increasing aging population is expected to drive the prevalence of kidney cancer cases contributing to the kidney cancer drugs industry growth. The elderly population is increasing rapidly across the world and it is expected to continue over the forecast period. According to National Center for Biotechnology Information, about 60% of cancer cases occurs in people with 65 years or older and 75% of deaths caused by cancer in this stage. Thereby, it is considered that kidney cancer is a disease of old age. The expected increase in the aging population suffering from kidney cancer is expected to drive the kidney cancer drugs market.

Major players covered in the global kidney cancer drugs industry are Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Exelixis, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bristol Myers Squibb Company.

TBRC’s kidney cancer drugs market segmentation is divided by type into renal cell carcinoma (RCC), transitional cell carcinoma (TCC) or urothelial cell carcinoma (UCC), by product into nexavar (sorafenib), sutent (sunitinib), afinitor (everolimus), votrient (pazopanib), avastin (bevacizumab), inlyta (axitinib), other products, by end user into hospitals, clinics, research center, others.

