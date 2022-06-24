Polyacrylamide Market Gains Financial Benefits With The Increasing Need For Wastewater Treatment

Polyacrylamide Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing need for wastewater treatment is expected to fuel the growth of the polyacrylamide market over the coming years. According to the polyacrylamide market analysis, wastewater treatment is the method of removing pollutants from wastewater or sewage and converting it to an effluent that can be added to the water supply with minimal environmental effects. Polyacrylamide and its co-polymers are used as flocculants or coagulants wastewater treatment. For instance, according to a study from the United Nations University Institute for Water, Environment, and Health, about 52% of wastewater is treated worldwide. It is also estimated that by 2040 global demand could exceed supply by 50%. Additionally, NITI Aayog reported that India’s wastewater treatment plants market is expected to reach $4.3 billion by 2025 owing to increasing demand for municipal water as well as sewage water treatment plants across the country. Therefore, the increasing need for wastewater treatment is expected to drive the polyacrylamide industry growth.

The global polyacrylamide market size is expected to grow from $3.49 billion in 2020 to $5.01 billion in 2025 at a rate of 7.5%. The global polyacrylamide market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2025 and reach $6.52 billion in 2030.

Companies operating in the mining industry are using polymers including polyacrylamide for various applications. The mining industry involves the extraction of precious minerals and other geological materials from the rock or surface of the earth. For instance, BASF, a Germany-based chemical producer and supplier of polyacrylamide products, and a provider of sustainable solutions for mining operations has increased its production towards innovative polyacrylamide-based technologies that are used for the mining industry. BASF creates innovations including polyacrylamide-based technology that increase productivity, recovery, and flexibility throughout the hydrometallurgical process. In most mineral processing and mining processes, polyacrylamide is used due to its high molecular weight or ultra-high molecular weight for sedimentation and centrifugation.

Major players covered in the global polyacrylamide industry are Ashland Inc. BASF SE, SNF Floerger Group, Kemira, Solvay.

TBRC’s polyacrylamide market report is segmented by product into anionic, cationic, nonionic, others, by physical form into powder, liquid, emulsion or dispersions, by end user into water treatment, oil and gas, pulp and paper, mining, others.

Polyacrylamide Market 2022 – By Product Type (Anionic, Cationic, Nonionic), By Physical Form (Powder, Liqui, Emulsion Or Dispersions), By End User (Water Treatment, Food And Beverage, Personal Care, Health Care), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a polyacrylamide market overview, forecast polyacrylamide global market size and growth for the whole market, polyacrylamide global market segments, geographies, polyacrylamide global market trends, polyacrylamide market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

