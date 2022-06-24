Immunochemistry Diagnostic Devices and Equipment Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 11% Through 2026

Immunochemistry Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Immunochemistry Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Immunochemistry Diagnostic Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the immunochemistry diagnostic devices and equipment market size is expected to grow from $14.56 billion in 2021 to $16.37 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. The global immunochemistry diagnostic devices market size is expected to grow to $24.45 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.6%. An increase in the incidence of target diseases is a major driver for the immunochemistry diagnostic devices and equipment industry growth.

The immunochemistry diagnostic devices and equipment market consists of sales of immunochemistry diagnostic devices and related services. Immunochemistry diagnostic devices and equipment are designed to diagnose diseases or conditions by studying the functions of the immune system through analyzing the nature of specific proteins, antigens, antibodies, and their interaction.

Global Immunochemistry Diagnostic Devices and Equipment Market Trends

Companies in the immunochemistry diagnostic devices and equipment market are increasingly investing in automated immunoassay systems. This is mainly because automation has led to an increase in the capabilities of diagnostic devices in testing higher volumes of patient specimens. In addition, the development of various integrated clinical chemistry systems has immensely improved the efficiency of the analytical phase of clinical chemistry laboratory testing and led to further automation.

Global Immunochemistry Diagnostic Devices and Equipment Market Segments

The global immunochemistry diagnostic devices and equipment market is segmented:

By Product Type: Immunochemistry Analyzers, Immunochemistry Stainers, Incubators, Microscopes, Centrifuges, Autoclaves, Consumables

By Application: Endocrinology, Oncology, Cardiology, Therapeutic Drug Development and Monitoring, Infectious Disease Testing, Drugs of Abuse Testing, Others

By End-User: Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Labs and Institutes, Biopharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Others

By Immunochemistry Analyzer: Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) Analyzers, Immuno Fluorescence (IFA) Analyzers, Enzyme Immunoassay (EIA) Analyzers, Radioimmunoassay (RIA) Analyzers, Enzyme Linked Fluorescent Assay (ELFA) Systems, Multiplexed Assay Systems

By Immunochemistry Stainer: Automated Stainers, Semi-Automated Stainers

By Consumable: Antibodies, Antigens, Enzymes, Reagents, Stains, Buffers, Disposables, Others

By Geography: The global immunochemistry diagnostic devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

TBRC’s Immunochemistry Diagnostic Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Abbott Diagnostics, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics, Diamond Diagnostics, Dynex Technologies, Grifols, Hycor Biomedical, Immunodiagnostic Systems, Inova Diagnostics, and LabCorp.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

