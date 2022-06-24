Faucet Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Global Faucet Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Faucet Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the faucet market share is expected to reach $51.62 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.66%. The growth in urbanization is driving the faucet market growth.

Want to learn more on the faucet market growth? Request for a Sample now.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5747&type=smp

The faucet market consists of sales of faucets products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for controlling the flow of liquid from a pipe by opening or closing a tap. A faucet is a plumbing fixture used for delivering liquid or gas from a reservoir. The faucet consists of a spout, handle, cartridge, aerator, chamber, and inlet sources, and is made of either brass, steel, die-cast zinc, and chrome-plated plastic.

Global Faucet Market Trends

Strategic partnerships are a key trend gaining popularity in the faucets market. Companies manufacturing faucets are undergoing partnerships to improve the products. For instance, in January 2022, Jaquar, an India-based company manufacturing brand in faucets, bathroom fittings, showers, spas & bathtubs, and accessories, collaborated with Matteo Thun & Antonio Rodrigues, an Italy-based company offering designs for sanitary, faucets, bathtubs and accessories. The partnership aims to launch collection called Laguna, based on aesthetic durability and timeless simplicity. This collections offers faucets in eight colour options that can be both single and dual-tone shades which will allow for flexibility and variety in use, and lead to exciting new possibilities in interior design. The elegant Laguna collections range also offers a wide range of selection for sanitary ware, wellness products and shower enclosures.

Global Faucet Market Segments

The global faucet market is segmented:

By Product Type: Electronic, Manual

By Material: Metal, Plastics

By Technology: Cartridge, Compression, Ceramic Disc, Ball

By Application: Bathroom, Kitchen, Others

By End-User: Residential, Commercial

By Geography: The global faucet market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global faucet market report here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/faucet-market-global-market-report

Faucet Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides faucet market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global faucet market, faucet market global share, faucet global market segments and geographies, faucet market players, faucet market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The faucet market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Faucet Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: American Standard Brands, Colston Bath, Delta Faucet Company (Masco Corporation), Gerber Plumbing Fixtures, Jaquar, Kohler Co., Fortune Brands Home & Security, Villeroy & Boch Aktiengesellschaft, Paini UK Ltd, Sloan Valve Company, Pfister, Danze Inc., Aqua Source Faucet, Eczacibasi Holding AS, and Elkay Manufacturing Co.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Plastic Pipes And Shapes Market - By Type Of Product (Plastic Pipes and Pipe Fittings, Unlaminated Plastic Profile Shapes), By End-User (Oil and Gas, Sewage/Drainage, Irrigation and Water Use, Industrial Use), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plastic-pipes-and-shapes-market

Metal Valve Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Industrial Valve, Fluid Power Valve and Hose Fitting, Plumbing Fixture Fitting and Trim, Other Metal Valve and Pipe Fitting), By Product (Pressure Reducing Valves, Safety/Relief Valves, Control Valves, Globe Valves, Plug Valves, Gate Valves, Ball Valves, Butterfly Valves, Diaphragm Valves, Other Products), ) By End-User Industry (Chemicals, Marine, Construction, Mining, Oil and Gas, Other End-User Industries) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/metal-valve-global-market-report

Bathroom Products Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Bathroom Basin, Bathroom Furniture, Bathroom Accessories), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Institutional, Other Applications) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bathroom-products-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/



Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC