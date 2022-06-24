Digital Rights Management Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 18% Through 2026

Digital Rights Management Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Digital Rights Management Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the digital rights management market size is expected to reach $8.64 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 17.68%. Increasing security concerns contributed to the digital rights management market growth.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5746&type=smp

The digital rights management market consists of sales of digital rights management products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to protect the rights of the copyright owner and prevent unauthorized modification or distribution. Digital rights management permits publishers or authors to regulate what paying users can do with their works.

Global Digital Rights Management Market Trends

According to the digital rights management market analysis, the advancements in data security technologies are gaining popularity in the market. Digital rights management permits publishers or authors to regulate what paying users can do with their works. According to the digital rights management market overview, technological advancements such as deceptive network technology and the adoption of end-to-end encryption further secure sensitive data from cyber-attacks. For instance, in February 2021, RAIR Technologies Inc launched a decentralized digital rights management platform, built to power digital scarcity for creators.

Global Digital Rights Management Market Segments

The global digital rights management market is segmented:

By Application: Mobile Content, Video On Demand, Mobile Gaming, eBook, Others

By End-User: SMEs, Large Enterprises

By Industry: Healthcare, Music, Education, BFSI, Legal/Law, Printing and Publication, Software, Television and Film, Others

By Deployment Mode: On-Premise, On Cloud

By Geography: The global digital rights management market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Digital Rights Management Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides digital rights management market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global digital rights management global market, digital rights management global market share, digital rights management global market segments and geographies, digital rights management global market players, digital rights management market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The digital rights management market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Digital Rights Management Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Adobe Systems, Apple Inc., Dell EMC Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Fasoo Inc., Seclore Technology, Sony Corporation, Verisign Inc, Hewlett-Packard, Vera Security Inc, Vitrium Systems Inc., Nextlabs Inc., Intertrust Technologies Corporation, and Vobile Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

