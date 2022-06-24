Silicon Photonics Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 23% Through 2026

Silicon Photonics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Silicon Photonics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the silicon photonics market share is expected to reach $3.44 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 23.23%. Growing demand for high-speed broadband services is expected to propel the silicon photonics market growth.

The silicon photonics market consists of sales of silicon photonics products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refers to a new technology in which data is transferred among computer chips by optical rays. Optical rays can carry huge data in less time than electrical conductors. A semiconductor-grade silicon is used in silicon photonics for the integration of active and passive integrated photonic circuits with electronic components. Silicon photonics is the new study and application of photonic systems for generating, processing, manipulating, and also using for faster data transfer both between and within microchips.

Global Silicon Photonics Market Trends

According to the silicon photonics market analysis, technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the market, with companies launching new products with advanced technologies such as high power and optical filtering tolerance. For instance, in September 2021, NeoPhotonics Corp, a US-based designer, and manufacturer of silicon photonics have launched a CFP2-DCO module with 0dBm output power for ROADM-based metro, regional and long-haul networks. This product has a transmission speed of 400 Gbps over the range of 1,500 km. This system contains an ultra-pure Nano tunable laser, as well as a Class 40 coherent receiver and coherent driver modulator that can transmit data at up to 67 Gbaud. This allows for longer-distance transmission while also improving the receiver optical signal-to-noise ratio (rOSNR).

Global Silicon Photonics Market Segments

The global silicon photonics market is segmented:

By Product: Transceivers, Variable Optical Attenuators, Switches, Cables, Sensors

By Component: Laser, Modulator, Photodetector, Filter, Wave Guide

By Application: Data Centers and High-Performance Computing, Telecommunication, Military, Defense and Aerospace, Medical and Life Science, Others

By Geography: The global silicon photonics market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Silicon Photonics Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides silicon photonics global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the silicon photonics global market, silicon photonics global market share, silicon photonics market segments and geographies, silicon photonics market players, silicon photonics market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The silicon photonics market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Silicon Photonics Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Acacia Communications, Broadcom Ltd., Cisco Systems, MACOM Technology, Finisar Corporation, Globalfoundries Inc., IBM Corporation, Ii-Vi Incorporated, Inphi, Intel Corporation, Juniper Networks, Mellanox Technologies, NeoPhotonics, Ranovus, Rockley Photonics Ltd., Sicoya, Luxtera, and Reflex Photonics Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

