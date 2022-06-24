Global Electric Bikes And Scooters Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Electric Bikes And Scooters Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Electric Bikes And Scooters Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the electric bikes and scooters market size is expected to grow from $20.71 billion in 2021 to $23.38 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. The global electric bike, scooter market size is expected to grow to $30.27 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.7%. Increasing awareness about pollution is a key driver of the electric bikes and scooters industry growth.

The electric bikes and scooters market consists of sales of electric bikes and scooters and related services.

Global Electric Bikes And Scooters Market Trends

Improving battery technology is an emerging trend in the electric bikes and scooters market. One such technological improvement of batteries includes the growing use of graphene batteries in electric bikes and scooters. The graphene batteries use electrolytes based on a super-thin material called graphene, which enables faster charging time, higher capacity, and lighter weight of the vehicles.

Global Electric Bikes And Scooters Market Segments

The global electric bikes and scooters market is segmented:

By Product: Electric Bikes, Electric Scooters

By Battery: Lead-Acid, Lithium-Ion (Li-ion), Nickel-Metal Hydride (NiMH), Others

By Voltage Capacity: 48-59V, 60-72V, 73-96V, Above 96V

By Drive Mechanism: Hub Motor, Mid Drive, Others

By Geography: The global electric bikes and scooters market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

TBRC’s Electric Bikes And Scooters Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Yadea, Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co. Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., BMW, Hero Electric, Yamaha, Sunra, Vmoto Limited, AIMA Technology Co. Ltd, Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle Co. Ltd., Terra Motors Group, Prodeco Technologies Llc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

