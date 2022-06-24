Global Veterinary Medical Equipment Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Veterinary Medical Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Veterinary Medical Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the veterinary medical equipment market size is expected to grow from $2.02 billion in 2021 to $2.23 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The global veterinary medical equipment market size is expected to grow to $3.18 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.2%. Increased standards of living and strengthened middle class will further drive the demand for improved nutrition, particularly animal protein, and increase focus on food quality and safety, supporting the growth of the animal medicine market in terms of feed additives. Thus, economic growth is expected to drive this market.

The veterinary medical equipment market consists of sales of veterinary medical equipment and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce veterinary medical equipment used in the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of medical conditions in animals. This industry includes establishments that produce veterinary surgical equipment such as endoscopic systems, dental equipment, veterinary telemetry services, and others.

Global Veterinary Medical Equipment Market Trends

Advances in diagnostic tools have improved veterinary services. Equipment such as portable x-ray and portable ultrasound scanners have increased the efficiency of veterinary treatment (especially in emergencies due to injury) for all equine/large animals, companions, exotic and mixed animal practices.

Global Veterinary Medical Equipment Market Segments

The global veterinary medical equipment market is segmented:

By Type: Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment, Veterinary Anesthesia Equipment, Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment, Others

By Product: Instruments/Equipment, Disposables

By Animal Type: Small Companion Animals, Large Animals, Others

By End-User: Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Research Institutes

By Geography: The global veterinary medical equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Veterinary Medical Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides veterinary medical equipment market overviews, veterinary medical equipment global market analysis and forecasts market size and veterinary medical equipment global market growth, veterinary medical equipment global market share, veterinary medical equipment global market segments and geographies, veterinary medical equipment global market trends, veterinary medical equipment global market players, veterinary medical equipment global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Carestream Health, IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Agfa Healthcare, MinXray Inc., and Diagnostic Imaging Systems.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

