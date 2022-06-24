Global Boat Building And Repairing Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Boat Building And Repairing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Boat Building And Repairing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Boat Building And Repairing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the boat building and repairing market size is expected to grow from $34.87 billion in 2021 to $38.16 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The global boat building and repairing market is then expected to grow to $52.6 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.4%. Advances in technology are expected to be a continued driver of boat building and repairing industry growth in the forecast period.

The boat building and repairing market consists of sales of boats and boat building and repairing services and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that operate shipyards or boatyards. Shipyards and boatyards are fixed facilities with drydocks and fabrication equipment capable of building boats, including dinghies, hovercrafts, motorboats, rowboats, yachts, sailboats, and inflatable rubber boats.

Global Boat Building And Repairing Market Trends

Boatbuilding companies are increasingly using 3D printing technology in the manufacture of boats. 3D printing involves the building of three-dimensional objects using a digital model by laying successive layers of material. 3D printing provides boat manufacturers with advantages such as adjustability, cost reduction, and convenience. Manufacturing companies are focusing on new products, especially for fishing and water sports. Many high-end yachts are already using 3D printed parts.

Global Boat Building And Repairing Market Segments

The global boat building and repairing market is segmented:

By Type: Boat Building, Boat Repairing

By Propulsion: Motor Boats, Sail Boats

By Application: Private Use, Commercial Use, Military Use

By Geography: The global boat building and repairing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: BRP Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, BRUNSWICK CORPORATION, Fincantieri SpA, Groupe Beneteau, Daewoo shipbuilding & marine engineering, Malibu Boats, Polaris, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and Marine Products Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

