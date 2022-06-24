Second Arrest Made in a Homicide: Unit Block of Chesapeake Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced a second arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, in the Unit block of Chesapeake Street, Southeast.

At approximately 8:09 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located a juvenile male victim, inside of a vehicle, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. On Friday, February 11, 2022, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 16-year-old DeShawn Francis, of Alexandria, VA.

Previously, on Thursday, April 28, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested a 17-year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC. He was charged as an adult with First Degree Murder while Armed.

On Thursday, June 23, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 26-year-old Anthony Green, of no fixed address. He was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.