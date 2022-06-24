Submit Release
Designing for Health & Wellness Video Podcast: Medical Cannabis vs. Recreational Use Dispensary Cannabis Experiences

Designing for health and wellness

Margit E. Whitlock, Architectural Concepts, Inc. & Dr. Leah Johnson, Cannabis Pharmacist Explore Medical Cannabis vs. Recreational Use Dispensary Experiences

We have a deep connection and understanding of the medical benefits of cannabis and are proud to offer our views and suggestions in our video podcast.”
— Margit E. Whitlock, AIA, LEED AP
SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Margit E. Whitlock 619-531-0110

Georgi Bohrod Gordon 760-803-4522

Designing for Health and Wellness Video Podcast

Margit E. Whitlock AIA, Principal, Architectural Concepts, Inc. and

Dr. Leah Johnson, Medical Cannabis Pharmacist

Explore Medical Cannabis vs. Recreational/Adult Use Dispensary Cannabis Experiences

Margit E. Whitlock, AIA, LEED AP, Principal and Creative Director of Architectural Concepts, Inc. a San Diego firm regarded as one of the Southwest’s top boutique architectural and interior design firms, and Dr. Leah Johnson, Medical Cannabis Pharmacist, visit the challenges of Medical Cannabis vs. Recreational/Adult Use Dispensary Experiences in a three-part video podcast entitled Designing for Health and Wellness.

The three-episode video podcast delves into the differences and similarities between cannabis patients and cannabis recreational consumers. The first episode focuses on the medical cannabis journey; the second deals with dispensary experiences and the third discusses the ideal dispensary experience of the future.

Since opening its doors in 1992, ACI has focused on hospitality, restaurant, and commercial markets. Located in San Diego, the boutique firm provides Architectural Design, Site and Building Planning and Interior Design services for a variety of project types.

Dr. Leah Johnson, of Alchemist Cannabis Consulting, is a Doctor of Pharmacy and a Medical Cannabis Educator and Speaker. She lends her educational and clinical expertise to the discussion of how design can benefit health wellness, particularly in cannabis sector.

During the past quarter century, Architectural Concepts Inc. has developed a reputation for its professionalism, creativity, and vision. With projects ranging from timeshare resorts to renowned spas, cannabis dispensaries, intimate lounges and branded hotels,

Architectural Concepts Inc. has received numerous awards for its creative solutions in hospitality oriented architectural and interior design.

“Our firm excels in design,” says Margit. “But as importantly, we enjoy working on projects that take client’s concepts and budgets into account to create beautiful, workable environments in a timely fashion. We have a deep connection and understanding of the medical benefits of cannabis and are proud to offer our views and suggestions in our video podcast.”

About Architectural Concepts, Inc. (ACI)

ACI, a woman-owned full-service planning, architectural and interior design firm, focuses on commercial design and construction with projects nationally and internationally. It’s extensive project list includes hospitality, retail, restaurants, historic and cannabis facilities. Margit E. Whitlock AIA LEED AP | Principal in Charge of Architecture and Interior Design | Architectural Concepts Inc. a San Diego, CA based design firm. Ms. Whitlock is responsible for creating the concepts that drive the creative process. Her professional experience includes all aspects of architecture, design and the building process including project programming and site analysis, interior design, custom FFE, construction documents, permit processing and construction administration. She is a licensed architect in the states of CA, AZ, NY, PA, TX, FL, and HI. To foster her passion about the built environment and her community, Margit is a board member and past President of SDAF (San Diego Architectural Foundation) a 501c3 non-profit. She is a member of the County of San Diego Cannabis Stakeholders Group, BEEP volunteer and Habitat for Humanity and NEWH past board member. For the past thirty years she has focused on commercial design and construction with projects nationally and internationally. Her project list includes hospitality, retail, restaurants, historic and cannabis facilities.

Ms. Whitlock is an accomplished speaker with engagements at multiple ARDA conventions, HD Boutique show, Friends of San Diego Architecture as well as being frequently published in magazines such as Developments, Resort Trades, Hotel Business, Hiatus, Vacation Industry Review and Resort Management and Operations.

She received a Bachelor of Architecture degree from the University of Oregon with academic strengths in urban planning and design and extended studies in Art History and Architecture at the University of Copenhagen, Denmark.

. For more information about Architectural Concepts visit 4designs.com or phone: 619-531-0110

Cannabis Project Experience:

Conditional Use Permit processing for manufacturing, cultivation, or dispensary

2606 Clairemont Drive – San Diego

8485 Production Ave – San Diego

9220 Mira Este Court – San Diego

7720 Kenamar Court – San Diego

2405 Harbor Drive – San Diego

647 Third Ave – Chula Vista

3189 Main Street – Chula vista

45 Third Ave – Chula vista

2381 Boswell Rd – Chula Vista

8280 Broadway – Lemon Grove

Glowing Buddha - Cannabis confection kitchen – Santa Rosa

