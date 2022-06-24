St. Johnsbury Barracks / Unlawful Trespass, Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Threatening, VCOR (x2)

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4004581

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Fecher

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 06/23/2022 @ approximately 1715 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Burke, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass, Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Threatening, Violation of Conditions of Release x2

ACCUSED: Ralph Morale Jr.

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a call from a residence located on Depot St, Burke, that Ralph Morale Jr. was refusing to leave the address, using obscene language, and that he was threatening the resident, which was a violation of court ordered conditions. Morale was placed under arrest and transported to Northeast Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury, where he was lodged for lack of $200 bail on an unrelated warrant. Morale was also issued a citation to appear in Caledonia Criminal Court to answer to the charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/15/2022 @ 0800 hours

COURT: Caledonia Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeastern Correctional Facility St. Johnsbury

MUG SHOT: N

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Kyle Fecher

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

1068 US-5 #1, St Johnsbury, VT 05819