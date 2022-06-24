St. Johnsbury Barracks / Unlawful Trespass, Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Threatening, VCOR (x2)
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4004581
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Fecher
STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 06/23/2022 @ approximately 1715 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Burke, VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass, Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Threatening, Violation of Conditions of Release x2
ACCUSED: Ralph Morale Jr.
AGE: 60
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a call from a residence located on Depot St, Burke, that Ralph Morale Jr. was refusing to leave the address, using obscene language, and that he was threatening the resident, which was a violation of court ordered conditions. Morale was placed under arrest and transported to Northeast Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury, where he was lodged for lack of $200 bail on an unrelated warrant. Morale was also issued a citation to appear in Caledonia Criminal Court to answer to the charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/15/2022 @ 0800 hours
COURT: Caledonia Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeastern Correctional Facility St. Johnsbury
MUG SHOT: N
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Kyle Fecher
Vermont State Police
St. Johnsbury Barracks
1068 US-5 #1, St Johnsbury, VT 05819