Nanobles Corp Trademarks Their Latest Sun Spray Formula, Topical Tropicals
Mike Robinson, Nanobles CEO is located in Santa Barbara California where the Global Cannabinoid Research Center was founded
Mike Robinson , CEO of Nanobles Corporation and Founder of Global Cannabinoid Research Center
Mike Robinson, the Corporations CEO, is a cannabinoid medicine researcher that was just named to the Top 100 Most Influential People In Cannabis for 2021 by High Times Magazine.
Mike Robinson, CEO of Nanobles Corporation, announced the creation of a new Sun Spray formulation and a registered trademark for their brand Tropical Topicals
With the sun becoming an increasing concern I decided I'd go to work and formulate a potion that allows our skin to heal after being exposed to heavy ultra violet rays, we need to heal ourselves.”SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The sun is a powerful force, and its ultraviolet rays can cause severe damage to the skin. Unfortunately, many traditional sunscreens contain harmful chemicals that can aggravate the skin. Mike Robinson, CEO of Nanobles, was determined to find a better way to protect people from using products that lack natural ingredients. He developed Tropical Topicals, a line of natural sun sprays that use botanical terpenes, essential oils, and vitamins to provide a safe way to heal from being in the sun.
— Mike Robinson, CEO, Nanobles, Inc.
"In addition to being safe for the skin, Tropical Topicals are also environmentally friendly and free of harmful chemicals. As more people become concerned about the dangers of the sun, products like Tropical Topicals will become increasingly popular. Thanks to Mike's innovative thinking, people can enjoy the outdoors without as much worry," stated the COO of the corporation, David Uhalley. "We need to consider how we treat our bodies after we are exposed to these solar busts and sun flares, this product will be perfect for people that want something to use specifically after they're in the sun, but it can be used at any time."
"I decided to merge the Global Cannabinoid Research Center with Nanobles Corporation to move from the long-term commitment of investigative research and start product development, there's so much to do in this expanding market. This Sun Spray will allow the skin to regenerate quickly after being in the sun and promote a healthy tan for those who wish to use it that way - it's a dual purpose. We gained a registered trademark on the brand Tropical Topicals nearly a year ago. I took extensive research into essential oils and terpenes before I'd consider creating anything people would use like this on their skin," stated Mike Robinson. The well-known cannabis researcher appeared in the High Times Magazine 100 Most Influential People in Cannabis list for 2021 last month in May Edition.
"Terpenes are natural compounds found in various plants, including conifers, herbs, and fruits. These oils give plants distinctive aromas and flavors and play an essential role in protecting the plant from predators and pests. Terpenes are also known for their anti-inflammatory, anti-anxiety, and anti-cancer properties," Robinson shared. "However, some of these same compounds can also seriously amplify the effects of ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun. The spray formulation's that many put on the bodies now to amplify the suns effect to get a better tan have quite a few artificial ingredients; Tropical Topicals is 100% natural."
"For billions of years, the sun has been a reliable source of heat and light, but recent evidence suggests that it may be getting hotter. Studies have shown that the sun's surface gradually becomes more luminous, causing it to emit more heat. This increase in temperature could have a profound impact on our planet and our skin. I created Tropical Topicals to help stop the damage that can lead to cancer-related issues. We can't continually expose ourselves without showing our body some love, and this product will do exactly that," Robinson, the cannabis formulator, stated.
Essential oils have been popular for thousands of years for their healing properties and are known to be effective in repairing the skin. When applied topically, essential oils can help reduce inflammation, promote cell regeneration, and heal scars. Additionally, studies have shown conclusively that these natural oils help us treat skin conditions such as acne, eczema, and psoriasis.
"The potent plant compounds in the essential oils Mike formulates are a potent tool for many in the fight against skin damage. There's nothing new about using them at all, but what is new is the Tropical Tropicals product line," stated Uhalley. "Whether used alone or combined with other natural ingredients, essential oils offer a powerful solution for many health issues, and our skin is the gateway to the balance of our body."
Robinson is a known formulator in the world of Nanotechnology, Cannabinoid Medicine, and the Cannabis Market. "There's a big difference between the future cannabinoid medicines and the current products in dispensaries, and we've got a lot more coming as far as the medicine side. That's one reason I enjoy creating things like Tropical Topicals because it's not cannabis. Terpenes in cannabis are interestingly also in many other plants in nature, and that's what we're using along with a base of Almond and Mango oils."
Nanobles Corporation was founded over 2 years ago by Robinson and Uhalley and is on the edge of becoming a contender with its various different terpene creations as well as cannabinoid medicine formulations. Mike Robinson is the former Director of Communication of the American Academy of Cannabinoid Medicine and was a cannabis compassion provider for nearly a decade. He's well known for founding the Global Cannabinoid Research Center after he left the Academy, and even more well recognized for taking on one of his cannabis compassion patients as his daughter.
Mike Robinson
NANOBLES, Inc.
+1 805-617-9539
email us here