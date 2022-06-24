THE END Brings Elvis Alive And Is Hitting Radio Stations All Over The World

John Krondes and Joe Esposito with Portia Griffin in Hollywood Don Webb DJ at KDSK Radio, New Mexico, USA Plays THE END Galway Bay FM in Ireland Interviews John Krondes

Magically The Memphis Sound Has Returned To The Airwaves. The ELVIS Movie and THE END by John Krondes and the Jordanaires are hitting media and fans worldwide!

The "Hit Making Team" project breathes new life for Elvis” — Joe Esposito

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- HOLLYWOOD NEWS...In The Rock 'N Roll Calendar It Supernaturally Is Looking Like 2022 Is The Year That Elvis Presley Is Coming Alive. Who would ever believe that there would be a new life for Elvis? Well Fans, start believing because that time is now and Elvis Lives. Just as it was pre-1977 when Elvis was everywhere, somehow the King's spirit and Memphis style music is reappearing again all around the globe in movie theaters and on radio stations. It is as if Elvis and the higher powers in Rock 'N Roll Heaven chose the right moment to surprise fans and start the revival. While Film Maker Baz Luhrman was busy at work creating the Elvis Movie, Singer / Songwriter John Krondes spent the last few years of his life in recording studios across the USA working with Presley's Road Manager Joe Esposito and the King's original musicians and singers making historic new music. Like the rest of all these unexplained events, both ELVIS the movie and THE END by John Krondes and the Jordanaires are hitting media outlets as we speak like a lightening bolt from the heavens. Just a day ago CDX Nashville, with Sony Music, The Orchard, and FSA Records have begun the process of releasing THE END to radio stations worldwide and at the same time ELVIS drops in movie theaters June 24, 2022.The prophetic words of Elvis Presley's Best Friend, Best Man, and Road Manager Joe Esposito are now echoing throughout the Universe. Joe Esposito explained THE END is a New Beginning for Elvis. He wrote to media, "The day my best friend Elvis died in 1977, was one of the saddest days of my life. For over 30 years, the world was left without the distinct melodious Memphis Sound. Then came "The End", a beautiful new recording by John Krondes and the Jordanaires of the special song Elvis sang to Priscilla Beaulieu on the night they met in Germany. The End has signified a New Beginning for Elvis, as one by one, through this timeless standard, virtually all of Elvis Presley's original "Hit Makers" have joined in song with singer John Krondes to make new music. The "Hit Making Team" project breathes new life for Elvis."It all began with THE END. John Krondes' father Jimmy Krondes co-wrote THE END a/k/a "At The End Of A Rainbow" which first became a worldwide hit in 1958 by Earl Grant. THE END has been sung by many greats such as Elvis Presley, Nancy Sinatra, the Bee Gees, Gene McDaniels, Roy Hamilton, Ray Anthony, George McCurn, The Lettermen, Lenny Dee, Jerry Wallace, and John Krondes and the Jordanaires.The entertainment world is fascinated and bewildered with singer John Krondes. Music Industry Experts, Radio Stations, Media, Publishers, and Music Fans alike are awestruck at how John Krondes was able to attract and gather all the original Elvis Presley musicians and singers to make new recordings. Krondes has continued to defy all the odds and move mountains. His momentous achievements are like the challenge of putting The Beatles back together. John Krondes has near 100 New Recordings with the original Elvis Presley musicians and singers. Amazingly, John has captured all of them on these new tracks before several Elvis Players have passed. The John Krondes recordings stunningly include the TCB Band, American Sound Studios Band, DJ Fontana, Ronnie Tutt, Jordanaires, Stamps, Imperials, Sweet Inspirations, Millie Kirkaham, Elvis Horns and more.Over the course of the next few weeks radio stations everywhere will be receiving THE END by John Krondes and the Jordanaires. Many more of the epic Krondes recordings are to follow. Radio Stations, TV Stations, Newspapers, Promoters, and other media can also contact CDX Nashville to request the Download Links to THE END. Even more exciting, is that Joe Esposito prior to his death in 2016 had produced a 90 Minute air ready Radio Special "ELVIS ALIVE - A New Beginning" showcasing many of the new John Krondes recordings with the Elvis Hit Team, interviews, and introductions by Elvis Presley's Best Friend Joe Esposito. CDX Nashville also has this specialty product available for download for radio stations and other media. Contact CDX Nashville for service of these products at info@cdxcd.com, joe@cdxnashville.com - Tel: 615-292-0123.CMR Nashville, Europe's #1 Country Music Radio Station, and other fine stations have added THE END by John Krondes and the Jordanaires to its playlist starting July 1, 2022. THE END will also be played on the Lee Williams Show Fridays and Saturdays at Noon and Midnight – 2 hour show. CMR Nashville broadcasts to over 80 Countries around the world via the internet from its UK Studios. Listeners can tune in at www.cmrnashville.com , download the app, or go to TuneIn - and Request To Hear THE END * Tel: +44 (0)203 371 8163 or Email: info@cmrnashville.net .Psychic To The Stars John Cohan offers his reading stating, "John Krondes, Elvis Presley, Priscilla Presley, Jimmy Krondes, and Joe Esposito are all connected. John Krondes was destined to record THE END with the Jordanaires and the myriad of other songs with Elvis Presley's musicians. Elvis Presley and John Krondes both sang the magical song THE END for a reason. For that reason one must look up into the stars, for there lies the answer."Keep watching John Krondes, there's more coming. He's on a Rock 'N Roll Mission to save the Memphis Sound. THE END is only the beginning folks.Follow John Krondes on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter @johnkrondes for more Rock 'N Roll News, music, and information. 