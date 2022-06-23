Submit Release
Prime Minister congratulates Philippe Dufresne on his appointment as Privacy Commissioner of Canada

CANADA, June 23 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today congratulated Philippe Dufresne on his appointment as Privacy Commissioner of Canada. This appointment, which was recently approved unanimously by the House of Commons and the Senate, is effective June 27, 2022, for a seven-year term.

Mr. Dufresne was chosen as the nominee for the position of Privacy Commissioner through an open, transparent, and merit-based selection process.

The Office of the Privacy Commissioner, established in 1983, provides Parliament with impartial, fact-based information and expert advice, with the mission to protect and promote the privacy rights of Canadians. It governs the personal information handling practices of federal departments and agencies.

