Singapore's Humanitarian Assistance for Communities Affected by the Earthquake in Afghanistan

The Singapore Government will contribute US$50,000 as seed money to support the Singapore Red Cross (SRC)’s public fundraising efforts towards the humanitarian crisis caused by the earthquake in Afghanistan on 22 June 2022. This will supplement the SRC’s commitment of S$50,000 for urgently-needed medical supplies and other basic necessities. Singapore conveys our deepest condolence to the families of the victims of the earthquake.

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

24 JUNE 2022

