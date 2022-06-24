AGemZ Announces New Product Line for Summer 2022
The company offers free next business day delivery to ensure 100% client satisfaction.HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AGemZ is pleased to announce the launch of its most exciting product line to date – just in time for summer 2022.
AGemZ is a popular online retailer of handcrafted and unique jewelry to consumers from around the world. The company’s love, inspiration, passion, and dedication are what spur its inspiration in the creation of handmade, customized jewelry that comes from natural real-world beauty – all while incorporating hints of classic designs and combining them with modern interpretations.
In the company’s recent news, AGemZ has launched its summer 2022 collection – a result of its remarkable recovery from the global pandemic that shuttered many businesses. Thankfully, due to the team’s hard work and dedication, AGemZ is now operating in full swing – even offering free next business day delivery on any product within the new collection.
“We have over 20 years of experience in creating the perfect ‘Forever Yours,’ and we vowed that we would bounce back one the pandemic was under control” says Director of AGemZ, Rahul K. “We follow our passion with care and each stone used in the making of our jewelry is handpicked by experienced jewelers who work hard on each piece of jewelry to ensure a quality product at the most affordable prices. We invite you to view our catalogue and new collection to discover the perfect piece you have been missing all this time!”
Some of the stunning new pieces on the company’s website include:
• Morganite bridal sets
• Moissanite silver trio sets
• Aquamarine pieces
• Wedding bands
• Rose-gold plated products
• And much more!
Currently, all products purchased from AGemz will also include a free ring box, free standard shipping (5-6 business days), and optional expedited shipping for just $45. For those who order a product from the company’s summer 2022 collection, they can also receive free next-day shipping by typing ‘Next Day’ in the order notes.
For more information about AGemZ, or to view the company’s full online catalogue, please visit https://agemz.com .
About AGemZ
AGemZ was founded 20 years ago by the company’s Director, Rahul K, a passionate jewelry entrepreneur with a mission to provide only the most beautiful, handpicked pieces at affordable prices.
Kylien R
AGemZ
customersupport@agemz.com