Philadelphia's Top Real Estate Company Expands into San Diego, CA
Brotherly Love Real Estate, Philadelphia's top real estate company, expands into San Diego, CA with hopes of buying and renovating houses on the West Coast.
Philly is a tough real estate market. We earned our stripes buying houses throughout Pennsylvania. Nonetheless, Jon and I are ready to put a dent in the San Diego real estate market. ”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expanding from the City of Brotherly Love, Philadelphia’s #1 real estate company has moved into the Western part of the United States. The co-founders, Alex and Jon, have known each other since they were 5 years old. Brotherly Love Real Estate is a real estate company that buys houses throughout Pennsylvania. These brothers got their roots buying small homes and vacant lots in Philly. “Our market is changing every day. In the mid-2010s, home buyers could find homes on the market for less than $25,000 that didn’t require a ton of renovations. Jon and I started Brotherly Love with the goal of buying houses and helping the community grow. After having success in Pennsylvania, we knew that it was time to swim with the bigger fish in San Diego, California.”
— Alex Capozzolo
After getting their start, Brotherly Love Real Estate has acquired a set of rental properties and vacant pieces of land. Over the past 3 years, this real estate company has become the #1 rated house buyer in Philadelphia. They are also closing the gap in the Pittsburgh market since expanding there. This duo of real estate professionals continues to serve homeowners throughout Pennsylvania to help them work through difficult challenges surrounding their properties. Their goal is to bring the same approach to San Diego, California.
Is there anything that makes these home-buying brothers so special? Brotherly Love leverages years of real estate experience to purchase homes in under 21 days. For homeowners that have bought or sold a property in Pennsylvania, it’s not always a ‘fast’ process. Alex and Jon leverage their real estate network to work through complicated real estate situations and overcome hurdles throughout closing. Property sales typically slow down during the title process. Major delays can stem from blemishes on the title report that can seem impossible to clear. This real estate company works closely with title companies, lenders, real estate attorneys, and workers at the city level to speed up the process of selling a property. It's not uncommon to see Jon visiting different city departments to help move things forward and connect the dots. The quick service they provide to homeowners couldn’t be more seamless.
Currently, Alex and Jon have their sights set on San Diego, CA. For those that have wondered how can I sell my house fast in San Diego, this real estate company can help. The experience that Brotherly Love Real Estate brings to the table from their time buying houses in Pennsylvania will carry into their impact on San Diego communities. California will likely challenge this real estate team with higher building costs and supply costs. “We are aware of the hurdles ahead of us in the San Diego real estate market. Nevertheless, Jon and I are very excited about this next journey for our company.”
The actual process of selling a property is happening faster and faster as improvements in technology continue. Brotherly Love Real Estate taps into their experience with quick closings by leveraging technology throughout the entire process. California real estate values are beginning to plateau in certain markets or slightly decrease. This could potentially yield turbulent times ahead for this adventurous real estate duo. Inventory is sitting on the market for longer periods of time in San Diego.
