Montgomery County Council Statement on Supreme Court Ruling on NYSRPA V. Bruen

June 24

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 23, 2022—The Montgomery County Council issued the following statement about the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on NYSRPA V. Bruen.

“The members of the Montgomery County Council express our disappointment and deep frustration at the Supreme Court’s ruling today, which struck down a common-sense gun safety law at a time when gun violence is devastating and traumatizing communities nationwide.

“The solution to this epidemic of gun violence is not more guns on the streets.

“This Supreme Court ruling moves us further from safe, sensible solutions to gun violence and puts us all more at risk. More firearms in our neighborhoods and public spaces will only make these spaces more dangerous.

“The Council will review the impact of today’s ruling on County and state legislation and will take the necessary actions to reduce gun violence in Montgomery County and keep our residents safe.”

