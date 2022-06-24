Veteran Deputy Superintendent Joins Innovative Edtech Powerhouse to Spearhead Next-Generation Personalized Learning
Let's Go Learn, Inc. announced today the appointment of Dr. Angela Bost as the Vice President of Personalized Learning, effective July 1, 2022.KENSINGTON, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Let's Go Learn, Inc. announced today the appointment of Dr. Angela Bost as the Vice President of Personalized Learning, effective July 1, 2022. In this capacity, she will work closely with school districts across the United States to solve school-based challenges and issues by directing the company’s strategic consulting initiatives, building partnerships with local and statewide organizations, and leading Let's Go Learn's content development in the areas of Multi-Tiered System of Support/Response to Intervention (MTSS/RTI and personalized learning. In conjunction with district and school-based leaders, she will apply her extensive experience at every level of the educational enterprise to strategically support the implementation of Let's Go Learn's diagnostic assessment, prescribed instruction, multi-tiered system of supports, special education-specific reporting, and extensive professional development offerings.
Richard Capone, Let's Go Learn's CEO and Co-Founder noted, "Dr. Bost will add tremendous intellectual and experiential capacity to our already strong team. She will help create and execute our vision for the future of supporting all children and educators through the advanced technologies of personalized learning.”
Dr. Bost comes to Let's Go Learn with over 25 years of public education experience. She currently serves as the Deputy Superintendent of Alamance-Burlington School District, the fifteenth largest school district in North Carolina. After learning more about Let’s Go Learn, Dr. Bost said, “I was impressed with their authentic efforts to help children succeed and am excited for the opportunity to focus on helping educators and students reach their greatest potential.”
Prior to her tenure as Deputy Superintendent for the past 12 years, Dr. Bost served children, educators, and her community at every level of the school house—principal, assistant principal, and teacher. In addition to her current role as Deputy Superintendent, Dr. Bost serves on myriad statewide and national boards and committees with a mission focused on education and the well-being of all students.
About Let’s Go Learn, Inc.
Let’s Go Learn is a personalized learning software company focused primarily on MTSS, special education, and intervention programming to support K-12 students. Over 20 years ago, Let’s Go Learn pioneered online, computer-adapted diagnostic assessments to determine the learning needs of each student. In contrast to limited screening tools, Let’s Go Learn’s platform quickly determines student deficits, needs, and causal relationships to help develop individualized learning paths for each student. Millions of students worldwide have benefitted from Let’s Go Learn’s assessment data, pin-pointed instruction, and robust progress monitoring. The platform is designed to monitor progress from interventions in specific areas, while building detailed reporting and data to support the development and tracking of IEP content and goals.
