Hotel JW Marriott improves the guest experience with Pickcel’s award-winning digital signage solution
Digital signage software manufacturers like Pickcel have accelerated digital transformation across the hospitality industry, especially during the pandemic.
Our software is hardware-agnostic. That means you can run the Pickcel application on any operating system, whether Android, Linux, Windows, or anything else”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pickcel deployed its hospitality digital signage solution at two JW Marriott hotels in the heart of the Indian subcontinent— New Delhi and Chandigarh. Owing to its proximity to the US Embassy and the Indira Gandhi International Airport, JW Marriott New Delhi regularly serves throngs of international tourists and frequent fliers. The luxury hotels are located at and near business hubs like Gurugram and Chandigarh; they are frequently booked for conferences, business meetings, and town halls.
With the installation of digital signage, JW Marriott now has a suitable mechanism to effectively carry out its marketing campaigns. They can now promote their amenities, like gym plans & spa treatments; showcase regional tourist attractions, and market their restaurant dining offers. The Pickcel software has allowed the hotel crew to quickly update content within seconds.
Until now, the hotel staff has been using easels and physical placards to communicate with their guests about event schedules, conference timelines, and booking updates. This was a tedious process and was proving to be less and less effective. The JW Marriott authorities wanted to bring in digital transformation in their hospitality premises; it was a necessary step to uphold their golden reputation.
The hotels had deployed large 55" digital standees at their luxurious hotel lobbies. These digital display players were running on the Android operating system. "Our software is hardware-agnostic. That means you can run the Pickcel application on any operating system, whether Android, Linux, Windows, or anything else. Most of our clients use plug-&-play devices that make setting up the system much easier and faster," said Basudev Saha, Co-founder & CTO of Pickcel.
Besides the obvious goal of marketing & promotion, JW Marriott wanted to improve the overall guest experience. They found Pickcel suitable for two main reasons: the software was cloud-based, which allowed remote screen management from an online dashboard. And it offered a full range of apps & platform integrations that could help the staff beyond their marketing objectives. For instance, JW Marriott had installed indoor Air Quality-monitoring sensors and wanted to show the live AQI data on the digital screens. These were shown using Pickcel's Web URL app.
Pickcel's digital signage software houses a wide range of apps like live weather, AQI, news, stock market app, RSS feeds, Google Suite integrations, social media integrations, digital product catalogs, digital menu boards, text scroller, and more.
Throughout the course of the pandemic, Pickcel's solution has proved to be a lifeline for JW Marriott hotels. The authorities had a solid medium to display Covid regulations and swiftly update the pandemic guidelines with the fast-changing government mandates.
Highlights of the Pickcel software:
● It's cloud-based software, meaning any business can quickly scale up or down its digital signage network within seconds. There is no need for any heavy artillery IT infrastructure.
● The Pickcel software supports multimedia content playback, allowing users to run static images, videos, and dynamic live feeds simultaneously.
● The digital signage content management system has an in-built content scheduler and an integrated content designer. So, Pickcel users not only can publish content, they can design their own creatives.
● The Pickcel digital signage software can be integrated with third-party servers to create enterprise-scale content automation. Integration can also enable the software to pull any data and show it on a screen. The technical team of Pickcel is also known to customize the software to meet the specific needs of their clients.
About Pickcel
Pickcel is one of the world's fastest-growing digital signage software companies. The firm has offices in Bangalore (India) and New York (USA). Their software currently powers 80K+ screens across 30+ countries. It has a global presence with clients from the UK, USA, Mexico, Spain, Canada, India, Japan, and the MENA region. The company's decorated list of clients includes SMBs as well as multinational brands like Marriott, Radisson, Mercedes, Amazon, Decathlon & Etisalat. The company has several partnership programs and is always looking for collaborations with regional brands.
