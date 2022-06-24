Natalie and Sanat Ranganathan Set to Launch an Online Business

Natalie and Sanat Ranganathan of the Greater Chicago area are excited to launch a joint online business and hope to expand support for charitable causes in their community.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sanat Ranganathan and his wife, Natalie, are excited to share that they will be launching their own online business, Sanat & Natalie’s Treasures, in the Chicago metro area and beyond.

"We wanted to start our own business for a long time, and with the COVID pandemic, we realized that there was no better time than now," said Sanat.

Natalie added, "We saw a need in the market for an online store that offers quality products at affordable prices. Having been married for 17 plus years, what better way to celebrate our union, than with a joint business, serving our greater Chicago area community?”

She said that Sanat & Natalie’s Treasures will be a woman and minority-owned business that will offer customers a convenient way to shop for house items, kids' toys, seasonal decorations, birthday gifts, and impulse items, without spending too much money or being nickel-and-dimed."

"We will be working with eco-friendly vendors to help us source our products so that we can offer our customers quality items that are also good for the environment," added Sanat.

"I believe that it is important to give back to the community, and this is one way that we can do that," he continued.

With the help of their network, Sanat and Natalie also hope to prioritize local and regional suppliers in order to assist other small businesses. "We want to contribute to employment growth and the economy of our community," said Natalie.

Eventually, once the business is established, the couple plans to extend support to charitable causes within their community.

Being an animal welfare advocate himself, Sanat said, "I am passionate about helping animals, and my wife and I have been supporting various animal rescue organizations for years. We hope to be able to do more of that once our business is up and running."

Aside from that, Sanat said that they are also open to partnering with other local businesses to help promote each other's products and services.

The couple is currently in the process of setting up their website and the online store and they plan to launch Sanat & Natalie’s Treasures very soon.

"We can't wait to get started and help our customers find the perfect treasures for their homes," said Natalie.

Sanat Ranganathan is the Principal Attorney at The Law Office of Sanat Ranganathan, where he looks forward to being both a lawyer and an adviser for small businesses and international enterprises.

Before becoming a lawyer, Sanat studied law at Warwick University in the United Kingdom and Leiden University Europa Institute in the Netherlands. He obtained his LLM from Duke University School of Law in the United States and is licensed to actively practice law in both the states of New York and Illinois, as well as being an inactive member of the Missouri Bar.

Prior to establishing his own firm, he worked for a number of companies and government entities on issues such as Commercial Law, Software Licensing, Regulatory Compliance, Intellectual Property, and Technology. He has also worked with educational institutions on critical matters including commercial agreements and intellectual property rights protection.

However, when the pandemic began, he gave his attention and expertise to assist entities in the Chicago metro area and beyond, during these trying times. He used his extensive knowledge of legal issues connected with technology and the internet to help them protect their businesses and continue serving their customers.

"I realized that there are a lot of organizations that don't have the resources or the knowledge to navigate these uncharted waters," he said, "It is my hope that by helping them, I can make a difference in my community and beyond."

Now, he is turning his attention to helping his wife Natalie launch Sanat & Natalie’s Treasures so that they can offer their community quality products at affordable prices.

"My husband and I have always enjoyed shopping for treasures for our home," said Natalie. "We love finding unique items that make people happy, and we are excited to be able to share that with our customers."