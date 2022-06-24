Submit Release
Commission Accepting Applications for Knoxville Criminal Court Vacancy

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission is accepting applications for a Criminal Court Judge in the Sixth Judicial District, which covers Knox County. This vacancy was created by the appointment of the Honorable Kyle A. Hixson to the Court of Criminal Appeals – Eastern Section.

Qualified applicants must be licensed attorneys who are at least 30 years of age, have been residents of the state for five years, and are residents of the 6th Judicial District. Interested applicants must complete the Trial Court Vacancy Commission Application, which is available at www.tncourts.gov, and submit it to the Administrative Office of the Courts by noon CDT on Thursday, July 7, 2022. Applicants must submit by the deadline: (1) the original signed (unbound) application; and (2) a digital copy of the application, in order to have his/her name placed on the list of candidates for consideration for the judicial vacancy for which he/she is applying. Complete application instructions can be found at: http://www.tncourts.gov/administration/judicial-resources.

The Commission will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 9 a.m. to interview the candidates. The exact location of the hearing will be determined and announced soon.

For more information, visit https://www.tncourts.gov/administration/judicial-resources

