Forkast to host CFTC Commissioner, Caroline Pham, in upcoming discussion on The Future of Stablecoins

Experts explore the vulnerabilities of stablecoins, what is likely to happen on the regulatory side and what role stablecoins might increasingly play in the future

/EIN News/ -- Hong Kong, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forkast, Asia’s leading news platform covering digital currency, blockchain and emerging technologies, will host its monthly Crypto Rising livestream on Thursday, June 30. 

The one-hour virtual discussion, The Future of Stablecoins, is the flagship livestream for Forkast+, a newly launched membership program featuring premium content and events about the blockchain/crypto industry. 

“Given recent events involving stablecoins, it is more imperative than ever that regulators take steps to address risks and protect the retail public,” CFTC Commissioner Caroline Pham, a speaker, told Forkast ahead of the event.

“Since the Terra collapse, regulators are increasingly wading into stablecoin space. It would be interesting to see the role of stablecoins not only in the world of crypto but also the digital payments ecosystem,” said Angie Lau, founder and editor-in-chief of Forkast, who will moderate the event. “What’s happening now will shape the stablecoin of tomorrow.”

Stablecoins — which are digital currencies pegged to other assets, typically the U.S. dollar or gold — broke into the mainstream consciousness in May when the collapse of Terra, an algorithmic stablecoin, shook the entire cryptocurrency sector. Regulators globally have said they intend to impose more stringent rules on stablecoins and the wider cryptocurrency market.

The speakers:

  • Commissioner Caroline Pham, Commissioner, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
  • Trent Barnes, Principal, Zerocap
  • Mark Lamb, Co-founder and CEO, CoinFLEX

Crypto Rising is a virtual series for audiences around the world featuring industry newsmakers and thought leaders discussing the most pressing issues of the day. These crucial conversations dig into what’s trending, what’s behind the headlines and what it all means.

Sign for the event via this link.

For media and other enquiries, please contact events (at) forkast.news  

###

About Forkast

Founded in 2018, Forkast is a digital media platform covering all things blockchain and emerging technology at the intersection of business, economy, and finance — from Asia, to the world. Forkast reaches a global aggregate audience of 30M+ across distribution partners such as Dow Jones Factiva, LexisNexis, Moody’s, CoinDesk and more.


