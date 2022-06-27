The Foundation for Research and Education in Dermatology Welcomes Eric Bruno as Chief Executive Officer
I am excited to join the FRED team to rapidly expand their services into a new, exciting, and integrated platform that builds a robust skin health community for our learners, supporters, and faculty”VAIL, COLORADO , UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Foundation for Research and Education in Dermatology (FRED), the premium provider of dermatology and skin health education for healthcare professionals, welcomes Eric Bruno as its new Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Bruno will lead FRED’s continued expansion of services in the skin health space. Mr. Bruno brings over 25 years of executive leadership experience in the healthcare industry with a track record of building agile, high-performance teams that have been instrumental in developing innovative products and driving growth.
“I am excited to join the FRED team to rapidly expand their services into a new, exciting, and integrated platform that builds a robust holistic skin health community for our learners, supporters, and faculty.” said Mr. Bruno.
“We are ecstatic about Eric leading FRED into its next stage of growth,” said Darrell S. Rigel, MD MS Co-Scientific Director of FRED. “Eric is a well-seasoned executive who will take us to a dynamic new level as a leading skin health community platform.” said Mark Lebwohl, MD Co-Scientific Director of FRED.
About Eric Bruno
Mr. Bruno recently served as the Senior Vice President of North America for Dentsply Sirona, the world’s largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, where he led the $2B North American business. He was instrumental in building a strong, integrated team focused on customer solutions vs product features which resulted in a steady stream of meaningful innovations and accelerated growth.
Prior to Dentsply Sirona, he led the Consumer OTC/Vision Care business for 7 years at Alcon, the leading eye care company in the world. In a global capacity and with direct responsibility for the U.S. business, he was a champion for focusing on the customer, building strong team engagement and executing innovative programs to accelerate growth.
Eric also spent 16 years at Johnson & Johnson with roles spanning Marketing, Sales, Global, U.S. Commercial and General Management at McNeil Consumer Healthcare and Ethicon Endo Surgery. Earlier in his career, Eric was in Manufacturing and R&D at Kraft General Foods and Brand Management at Procter & Gamble.
Eric holds an MBA from Northwestern University’s J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management, and a B.S. degree in Chemical Engineering from Pennsylvania State University at University Park, PA.
About The Foundation for Research and Education for Dermatology
The Foundation for Research and Education in Dermatology is a market leader in dermatology education and pharmaceutical marketing solutions with offerings that span across multiple engagement channels including onsite events and digital content. FRED’s programing reaches over 16,000 dermatology healthcare professionals that include board-certified dermatologists, dermatology residents, advanced practitioners, and other dermatology-affiliated providers.
This purpose driven organization creates experiences that both change behavior and enhance confidence. Over the last 20 years and counting, FRED has produced the premier educational events, the Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference® and Winter Clinical Dermatology Conference - Hawaii®, conferences for dermatology residents, virtual learning and content through the fallclinical.health website, the digital peer-reviewed journal SKIN: the Journal of Cutaneous Medicine®, and other leading educational and promotional digital initiatives including the Fall Clinical Virtual Grand Rounds™ webinar series, Derms and Conditions™ podcast, and the Skin to Skin™ eNewsletter. In addition, FRED offers marketing, education, and other engagement services for the life science industry.
