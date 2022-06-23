Submit Release
Singleton Bill to Establish Department of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Advances

Trenton – The Senate State Government, Wagering, Tourism and Historic Preservation Committee today advanced legislation sponsored by Senator Troy Singleton that would establish the Department of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DDEI) within the Executive Branch.

The bill, S-841, would establish the new DDEI as a principal department within the Executive Branch to expand procurement by the State and its subdivisions, assist on efforts to use underrepresented businesses to provide brokerage and investment management services, and oversee the allocation of loans and grants for business formation and low interest loans and down payment assistance for homeowners.

“This proposal holds true the notion that affirmatively advancing equity and equal opportunity is a responsibility of our government,” said Senator Singleton (D-Burlington). “This legislation brings both attention and intention to this ideal by taking our aspirational words of inclusion and turning it into a state department focused on bringing those words to fruition.”

The bill would also require the New Jersey Office of Diversity and Inclusion, the Small Business Registration and Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise Certification Services Unit and the Division on Civil Rights to transfer responsibilities to the DDEI.

The bill was passed by a vote of (4-1).

