AG Schmidt statement on U.S. Supreme Court decision affirming 2nd Amendment protections on carrying a firearm outside the home

KANSAS, June 23 - TOPEKA – (June 23, 2022) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt issued the following statement on today’s U.S. Supreme Court decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen, which stuck down the State of New York’s requirement for individuals to demonstrate a “proper cause” to obtain a permit to carry a firearm outside their homes:

“Today’s decision by the U.S. Supreme Court properly confirms that the Second Amendment’s plain text includes both the right to keep and the right to bear arms outside the home. The State of Kansas long has been a strong supporter of our citizens' Second Amendment rights, and I was pleased to reflect that support in our successful advocacy in this case. The burdensome regime imposed by New York and a few other states, requiring citizens to demonstrate a ‘proper cause’ to exercise a constitutional right, was clearly unconstitutional and the Court was right to reject it.”

A copy of today’s decision is available at https://bit.ly/3bk54h2. A copy of the brief Schmidt filed in support of the petitioners is available at https://bit.ly/3znJSgZ.