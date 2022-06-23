June 23 - Secretary of State Jena Griswold and Former Secretary Williams Send Bipartisan Message to Remind Voters to Be Aware of Election Disinformation

Denver, June 23, 2022 - Coloradans across the state will see reminders online from Secretary of State Jena Griswold and former Republican Secretary of State Wayne Williams to be aware of election disinformation ahead of the 2022 State Primary Election.

As part of the Secretary of State’s ongoing efforts to address election disinformation, this bipartisan outreach initiative will educate voters on the issue and remind them to use trusted sources for accurate election information.

“Disinformation is one of the most significant threats to our elections because it strikes right at the heart of voter confidence. It is critical we counter the disinformation with good information,” said Secretary Griswold. “That’s why we are launching this initiative to remind Coloradans that our elections are free, fair and secure and to remember to use trusted sources for information.”

The Federal Government continues to warn that, “as the U.S. 2022 mid-term elections approach, malign foreign actors could bolster their messaging to sow discord and influence U.S. audiences in keeping with practices during previous election cycles.” Bad actors may try to undermine confidence in election results by spreading disinformation on fake websites, altering existing legitimate websites, sending fraudulent emails, releasing articles in fake online journals disseminating false narratives through social media accounts and more.

Academic studies and U.S. allies’ experiences indicate that mitigating disinformation requires ensuring citizens are aware of the threat, think critically about the information they see on online and on social media, and know where to find reliable information.

The new bipartisan outreach initiative can be viewed using the links below:

For more information on how to defeat disinformation and how Colorado secures elections please visit www.GoVoteColorado.gov