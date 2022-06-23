ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (June 24-27) - Phoenix area

PHOENIX – A stretch of eastbound Interstate 10 near downtown Phoenix and Sky Harbor Airport will be closed this weekend (June 24-27) for work on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should plan ahead, allow extra travel time and check on alternate routes the I-10 closure and other weekend freeway restrictions are in place:

Eastbound I-10 closed between State Route 51 (Mini-Stack interchange) and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (June 27) for bridge construction and other work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Expect ramp closures in the area including: The southbound SR 51 and westbound Loop 202 ramps to eastbound I-10 (at the Mini-Stack) closed. The southbound SR 143 ramp to eastbound I-10 and the southbound I-17 on-ramps at Seventh Avenue and Seventh Street also closed. Primary Detour : Traffic can detour on eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) starting near I-10/SR 51 and continue east to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) before using westbound US 60 or westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to return to eastbound I-10. Airport Traffic : Allow extra travel time and consider using airport exits along Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway).

(Mini-Stack interchange) (Superstition Freeway) (June 27) for bridge construction and other work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. : Traffic can detour on eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) starting near I-10/SR 51 and continue east to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) before using westbound US 60 or westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to return to eastbound I-10. : Allow extra travel time and consider using airport exits along Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway). Eastbound SR 24 (Gateway Freeway) closed between Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) and Ellsworth Road from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday (June 25) for pavement maintenance. The east- and westbound Loop 202 ramps to eastbound SR 24 will be closed. Detour : Consider exiting Loop 202 to eastbound Elliot Road and using southbound Ellsworth Road to travel beyond the eastbound SR 24 closure.

(Gateway Freeway) (Santan Freeway) (June 25) for pavement maintenance. : Consider exiting Loop 202 to eastbound Elliot Road and using southbound Ellsworth Road to travel beyond the eastbound SR 24 closure. Westbound I-10 off-ramp and eastbound on-ramp at Watson Road in Buckeye closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 27) for utility work. Expect restrictions on Watson Road at I-10. Detour : Alternate routes including using Verrado Way and Yuma Road while the ramp closures at Watson Road are in place.

in Buckeye (June 27) for utility work. : Alternate routes including using Verrado Way and Yuma Road while the ramp closures at Watson Road are in place. Eastbound Greenway Road closed for two weeks at I-17 from 9 p.m. Friday (June 24) until Friday (July 8) for work on regional drainage system project. Expect I-17 on- and off-ramp closures at Greenway Road. Detour: Consider alternate east-west routes in the area including Cactus or Bell roads.

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.