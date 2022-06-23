Gov. Cox names Darryle Rude as commissioner of the Utah Department of Financial Institutions

SALT LAKE CITY (June 22, 2022) – Gov. Spencer Cox has appointed Darryle Rude as commissioner of the Utah Department of Financial Institutions. This nomination requires approval by the Utah Senate.

“Darryle has been serving as interim DFI commissioner since March and after a national search he has emerged as the best candidate for the job,” Gov. Cox said. “He’s earned the respect of his colleagues through his professionalism and competency, and I appreciate his willingness to continue to serve the people of Utah.”

Rude began his career with the Utah Department of Financial Institutions in 1989 as an examiner. He served as the supervisor of banks and the supervisor of industrial banks until he was appointed chief examiner and joined the department’s executive leadership team.

During his 33 years with the department, Rude has received extensive training in financial institution regulation through partnerships with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, National Credit Union Association, Federal Reserve Bank and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, as well as the Conference of State Bank Supervisors (CSBS), National Association of State Credit Union Supervisors and other western states, giving him an invaluable perspective on regulatory matters and the challenges financial institutions face. He has represented the department on various state government committees, including the Utah Money Management Council and currently serves on the CSBS Education Foundation and State Supervisory Processes Committees.

Rude graduated from the University of Montana with a degree in Business Management and attended the Utah Department of Human Resource Management’s Certified Public Manager Program. He enjoys golfing, skiing and any other excuse to get outdoors. He and his wife Sheila have two adult children.

###