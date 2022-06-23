Gov. Spencer J. Cox appoints Colin Jack to fill House District 62 seat 

SALT LAKE CITY (June 23, 2022) – Gov. Spencer J. Cox has appointed Colin Jack to fill the House District 62 vacancy.

“We’re grateful to Colin for his commitment to serving the public,” Gov. Cox said. “We’re confident that as a state representative he will serve our state with diligence and integrity, and we look forward to working with him in this new role.”

Jack is a life-long Republican and has been active in the Republican Party for 15 years, having

served as delegate, precinct chair, district chair, party vice-chair, and on the State Central Committee. He won the Washington County Convention on April 9, 2022, with 56% of the delegates’ votes, and then was appointed by the County Central Committee to fill the remainder of this term as Representative for District 62 on June 1, 2022.

Jack is a professional electrical engineer, and currently works as the chief operating officer for Dixie Power in St. George where he has been the chief engineer for 28 years. He has worked in rural electrification for 35 years and is a licensed professional engineer in three states, including Utah. He also consults on electrification projects in developing countries, having worked in 30 countries over the past 30 years. He was appointed by Gov. Cox to serve on the new Grid Resilience Committee on June 9, 2022.

A resident of St. George for 28 years, Jack and spouse Leslie R. Jack have three adult children and one grandchild.

