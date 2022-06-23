Want the chance to hunt cranes, grouse or swans in Utah this fall? Apply for permits starting July 6

Salt Lake City — If you are looking for a unique experience in Utah's outdoors, consider applying for a permit for the chance to hunt greater sage-grouse, sandhill crane, swan or sharp-tailed grouse this fall. The application period for these four Utah bird hunts opens on Wednesday, July 6.

Obtaining permits

Sharp-tailed grouse (Photo courtesy Steven Earley)

Qualifying to hunt most bird species in Utah is simple: buy a combination or small game license and head afield. However, some bird species also require a special permit in addition to a hunting license. Those species include:

Band-tailed pigeon

Greater sage-grouse

Sharp-tailed grouse

Sandhill crane

Swan

Turkey

White-tailed ptarmigan

Permits for greater sage-grouse, sandhill crane, swan and sharp-tailed grouse are available through the Utah hunt drawing. You can apply for permits from July 6–20 for a chance to hunt these larger, unique birds in the fall.

"These permits provide a unique opportunity for hunters to pursue species that aren't widely available everywhere," Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Upland Game and Waterfowl Coordinator Heather Talley said. "Utah is one of only nine states that allows swan hunting, and sage-grouse can only be found in the western United States. It's a great chance for people to do something different and have an incredible outdoors experience."

The permits for band-tailed pigeon and white-tailed ptarmigan are available for free, starting July 28 on the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources website or from any license agent.

If you hunt American crows, mourning doves, band-tailed pigeons, sandhill cranes, white-winged doves, geese, ducks, coots, rails, snipes or swans, you are required to register in the Migratory Bird Harvest Information (HIP) program. It is free to register and Utah has a simple, online HIP registration process.

If you are 16 or older and you're going to hunt any waterfowl — including ducks, geese, swans, coots, rails and snipes — you must purchase a federal migratory bird hunting and conservation stamp, often referred to as a "duck stamp." Those stamps can be purchased at your local post office, from some license agents or by phone at 1-800-782-6724.

Application period

To participate in the hunt drawing, you must apply for permits through the DWR website no later than 11 p.m. MDT on July 20. You should be notified of your drawing results by Aug. 5.

If you're not going to hunt swans, grouse or cranes this year, you can still apply for a preference point. Hunters with preference points have a better chance of obtaining a permit for the following year.

New this year: If you're planning to apply for a swan permit, you must first successfully complete the swan hunting orientation course. The course is now an annual requirement for everyone who applies for a swan permit.

If you have questions about applying for a permit, call 1-800-221-0659 or the nearest DWR office.

Hunting seasons

The hunting seasons for the birds that require a permit in Utah are as follows:

Band-tailed pigeon: Sept. 1–14

Sharp-tailed grouse: Sept. 24 to Oct. 16

Greater sage-grouse: Sept. 24 to Oct. 16

Swan: Oct. 1 to Dec. 11

White-tailed ptarmigan: Sept. 1–Oct. 31

Sandhill crane: Sept. 3–11 for Cache and Rich counties; Sept. 3–Nov. 1 for east Box Elder County; Oct. 1–20 for the early Uintah Basin hunt, Oct. 21–Nov. 9 for the middle Uintah Basin hunt and Nov. 10–29 for the late Uintah Basin hunt.

Turkeys: Multiple turkey hunts take place in both fall and spring. For season dates and how to obtain permits, please see the 2022–23 Utah Upland Game & Turkey Guidebook.

For more information about the hunts listed above — and how to obtain permits — see the 2022–23 Utah Upland Game & Turkey Guidebook or the 2022–23 Utah Waterfowl Guidebook.

Utah's trial hunting program

If you are new to hunting and wondering where to start, you may want to try Utah's Trial Hunting Program. This program allows you to tag along and hunt upland game or waterfowl with a licensed hunter who is over 21. You can try this for up to three years before you are required to take hunter education yourself.