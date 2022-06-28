Author Luisa Plancher Shares On How to Make the Nation Great
Luisa Plancher releases her book The Strength of the NationTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many countries suffer from economic difficulties, lack of cooperation from its people, and poverty. One thing is certain: having a great leader to look up to is invaluable. Author Luisa Plancher releases a book
that will inspire nations on how to make their country great.
“The Strength of the Nation” is made for former President Trump in the USA. Plancher noticed how closely the book's chapter “The Strength of the Nation” mirrored the former president. A book that gives readers insight into the author's beliefs on how to think like the prophets of old. Sharing knowledge can help nations recognize that it comes from a higher spiritual power.
“The author has created a religion-based fantasy of an ideal America that leads the world in religion. Divided into 33 “episodes,” the book depicts visits to the author by the Angel of the Lord. In the early episodes, the Angel transports Plancher to various locations: the homes of the rich, the slums of the poor, areas of the earth devastated by natural disasters, US military bases, a hospital, and a jail. In observing each scenario, the Angel demonstrates that though each is important to our national character, they do not represent the true “strength” of the United States which lies, the Angel repeatedly asserts, in the country’s opportunities for newcomers and especially its reverence for YAHWEH, the Old Testament God. Through worship and the nation’s openness to people of many faiths, a new era can dawn. “, says Barbara Bamberger Scott in her book review on “The Strength of the Nation.”
Luisa Mirella Plancher is an Italian school teacher who migrated to the United States in 1970 after marrying an American citizen. She went into the field of social work after earning a degree in political science.
Read more about Plancher’s “The Strength Of The Nation” by purchasing her book on Amazon, and looking her up on YouTube.
