DATCP Announces 2022 Buy Local, Buy Wisconsin Grant Recipients

MADISON, Wis. – The Wis​​consin Departme​nt of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced 12 Wisconsin companies will receive a DATCP Buy Local, Buy Wisconsin Grant in 2022.



BLBW is a competitive grant program designed to strengthen Wisconsin's agriculture and food industries by helping farms and businesses more efficiently process, market, and distribute locally grown food products. BLBW grants pro​vide consumers with access to more Wisconsin-grown food products, including organic vegetables, hops varie​ties, hazelnut products, locally grown grain, and other value-added products.



"We are pleased to offer these grant opportunities, which support the diverse sectors of Wisconsin agriculture and help Wisconsin communities gain access to more local foods," said DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski. "The grants help reduce marketing, distribution, and processing hurdles that impede the expansion of sales of Wisconsin food products to local purchasers."



DATCP received 60 funding requests totaling more than $1.9 million. The grant recipients and their planned projects, totaling $300,000, are:



Blue Moon Community Farm, Stoughton | $10,000

Expand capacity for fresh spring vegetable production, the protected growing area, and supply of produce to increase local purchasing.

​Crimson Kitchen and Gardens, Watertown | $10,000

Expand food product sales and make canned food available year round to create new jobs.

Downtown West Bend Association, West Bend | $10,000

Expand, promote, and add educational opportunities to the West Bend Farmers Market, which hosts 150 Wisconsin farmers.

Gander Family Farms, Beloit | $12,600

Develop marketing materials and purchase supplies for retail sales capacity expansion for a farm store.

Kenosha Common Markets, Kenosha | $11,000

Create and expand economic opportunities for local farms and food processors through a new farmers market.

Manitowoc Area Visitor & Convention Bureau, Manitowoc | $8,000

Partner with Manitowoc County to promote local food producers through the Wisconsin Coastal Food Trail, which helps more than 20 producers connect with the community and tourists.

Siren​ Shrub Company, Stevens Point | $31,200

Produce products with Wisconsin farming partners and mixologists to develop and distribute recipes.

Telsaan Tea, Mount Horeb | $9,504

Provide equipment and resources for small growers to process and package herbs.

Turners Fresh Market, Waupaca | $22,000

Implement marketing plan and management of local food selection.

Branches and Berries, Wauzeka | $23,696

Expand market by increasing market presence, production, and demand for berries.

Verona Area Chamber of Commerce, Verona | $22,000



Purchase marketing management software and increase advertising to grow the number of vendors, customers, and market capacity at the Downtown Verona Farmers Market.

Washington Hotel & Studio, Washington Island | $30,000

Purchase local produce and products to make them available to all of Washington Island.

Since its inception in 2008, more than 54​7 applications have been submitted for Buy Local, Buy Wisconsin Grants, requesting a total of more than $19 million in funding. Of those applications, 90 projects have been funded, totaling more than $2.6 million. Previous grant recipients have generated more than $12.69 million in new local food sales, created and retained more than 285 jobs, and benefited more than 3,800 producers and 4,055 markets. For more information on DATCP’s Buy Local, Buy Wisconsin Grants, visit DATCP’s website.​

