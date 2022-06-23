Submit Release
Cannabis Packaging and Labeling Application Now Available in TAP

The Packaging and Labeling application is now available for submission on the TransAction Portal (TAP).

Prior to selling, offering for sale, or transferring marijuana or marijuana product that is for ultimate sale to a consumer or registered cardholder, a licensee or license applicant shall submit and receive approval from the department for packaging, labeling, and exit package applications. Licensees are required to follow the labeling and packaging rules, as it is their responsibility to know, understand, and operate within the rules.

The rules can be found in ARM 42.39.314 through ARM 42.39.319.

To be compliant with the new packaging and labeling requirements, all licensees must submit their packaging and labeling applications to be reviewed by the Cannabis Control Division (CCD) by August 1, 2022. A licensee that fails to submit applications for approval of packaging and labeling by August 1, 2022, shall be subject to disciplinary proceedings.

Licensees may continue to use packaging and labeling that is compliant with the former Montana Medical Marijuana Act (Title 50, chapter 46, MCA) while awaiting the department’s approval of their applications, provided the applications were submitted by August 1, 2022.

All marijuana and marijuana products presented for sale must be affixed with approved labeling and in approved packaging no later than January 1, 2023. Licensees shall repackage or relabel all marijuana and marijuana products on or before January 1, 2023, as necessary, to comply with this provision. The inspectors at CCD will be noting any deficiencies in packaging, labeling, and exit packaging beginning January 1, 2023.

After packaging or labeling has been approved, the approved licensee need not reapply for label, package, or exit package compliance approval as long as there are no changes to the labeling, packaging, or exit packaging.

Applicants will be given the option of selecting and affirming the use of generic labels/packages. If the applicant submits a generic packaging/labeling application, there is no fee associated for that item on the application, nor will an attachment of the label/packaging (photo or accurate rendering) be required.

Custom (non-generic) application fees:

  • Custom label – $25 per label
  • Custom package – $10 per package
  • Exit packages – $10 per exit package

Please reference the Labeling and Packaging Guide and the TAP Package and Label Submission Guide available on our website for additional information.

If you have any questions or need more information, please feel free to contact a CCD Education Specialist at (406) 444-0596, option 6, or via email at DORCCDEducationSpecialist@mt.gov.

