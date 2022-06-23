Submit Release
U.S. 422 Lane Closures Next Week for Bridge Repair in Limerick Township

King of Prussia, PA – U.S. 422 motorists will encounter alternating left and right lane and shoulder closures next week in both directions between Township Line Road and Evergreen Road for bridge repair under a project to rehabilitate pavement and repair seven structures along a five-mile section of U.S. 422 between the Royersford/Trappe and Sanatoga interchanges in Limerick and Lower Pottsgrove townships, Montgomery County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule is:

  • Westbound U.S. 422 on Monday, June 27, through Friday, July 1, from 5:00 AM to 2:00 PM; and
  • Eastbound U.S. 422 on Monday, June 27, through Friday, July 1, from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under this improvement project, PennDOT's contractor will mill, overlay and rehabilitate existing U.S. 422 pavement; perform bridge deck repairs, concrete and joint patching, sealing and drainage improvements; install new guide rail and rumble strips; and repair or replace damaged traffic signs along the corridor.

H & K Group Inc. of Skippack, Montgomery County is the general contractor on the project, which is financed with 100% federal funds. Construction on the entire project is expected to finish this summer.

