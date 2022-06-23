Premier John Horgan has issued the following statement marking the National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism:

“The 329 passengers and crew on Air India Flight 182 were murdered on June 23, 1985, by an act of terrorism. This crime shocks us to this day, 37 years later.

“Countless friends and family members of the victims also had their lives forever changed by this cruel act of terrorism. This callous crime must never be forgotten. We hold dear the memories of the victims, including the many children, who will be remembered in ceremonies to mark this sombre anniversary.

“The flags at the B.C. legislature will fly at half mast today in mourning and in recognition of the victims of Flight 182 and all victims of terrorism.

“Terrorists seek to instil fear, to divide us and to make us question our democratic institutions. We must reject their despicable acts. We must also work hard to protect and care for those who are targeted by such acts.

“We can all take a stand against hatred by defending our shared values of equality, diversity and respect.”