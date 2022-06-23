Notice of Public Meeting - Lead Service Line Planning Task Force 06.23.22

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

The next meeting of the Lead Service Line Planning Task Force meeting will be held on Thursday, June 23, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually on the WebEx link below.

Proposed Meeting Agenda

Roll Call of Task Force Members Adoption of Meeting Minutes and Meeting Agenda Independent Cost Assessment Update Review of Redlines of Documents from DC Water Discuss Outreach and Partnership Opportunities Reports from Subcommittees Question and Answer Session Action Items and Future Agenda Items

The Task Force is only offering a remote meeting option.

To join remotely:

On a computer or mobile phone>>

Event number: 2304 376 3839

Password: public

By phone:

1-650-479-3208

Access code: 230 437 63839

For additional information, please contact DOEE at [email protected].